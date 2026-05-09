Liverpool vs Chelsea live updates: Can Slot’s side edge closer to Champions League qualification?
Liverpool host Chelsea at Anfield hoping to all but guarantee Champions League qualification for next season.
Liverpool host Chelsea on Saturday at Anfield as Arne Slot’s side aim to all but clinch a spot in the UEFA Champions League for next season.
A win will pretty much do it, and a top five finish after all of the ups and downs this season will be a pretty good return for Liverpool. A new era is being ushered in at Anfield this summer with Slot losing plenty of experienced players and just one year on from winning the Premier League, Liverpool will make big changes to get back closer to the summit.
As for Chelsea, well, caretaker boss Callum McFarlane will do his best to find a few positives heading into the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend. After being hammered at home by a much-changed Nottingham Forest on Monday, Chelsea have lost six league games on the spin and are reeling.
Below are live updates on Liverpool vs Chelsea, with everything you need.
This is usually a feisty clash between two Premier League giants but both are a little subdued heading into this one.
Reigning Premier League champions Liverpool have struggled for consistency and were never in the running to defend their crown, as Arne Slot’s side will instead be delighted with rallying and rescuing Champions League qualification. They can clinch their UCL spot with a win today and other results going their way.
Chelsea are all over the place after six-straight league defeats. Caretaker boss Callum McFarlane is looking to make Chelsea more solid defensively and their season is all about winning the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend to salvage some kind of pride.
Here is the full Liverpool vs Chelsea preview with team news and a score prediction.
Okay, before we get into things a bit deeper, here’s how you can watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live across the USA:
How to watch Liverpool vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time
Kick off time: 7:30am ET Saturday
Venue: Anfield — Liverpool
TV Channel: Peacock
Streaming: Stream live on Peacock
Here’s a look at how we can expect both Liverpool and Chelsea to lineup today at Anfield:
Liverpool predicted lineup
Mamardashvili; Jones, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak
It is possible Mamardashvili could return from injury to replace third-choice Woodman in goal, while Curtis Jones is likely to remain at right back. In attack the quartet of Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo and Isak should start once again.
Chelsea predicted lineup
Jorgensen; Gusto, Chalobah, Colwill, Cucurella; Caicedo, Lavia; Palmer, Fernandez, Joao Pedro; Delap
Reece James may be fit to play some part, while Colwill could make his first start as he made his comeback last weekend from his long-term injury. Andrey Santos or Romeo Lavia will partner Moises Caicedo in midfield. Pedro Neto and Robert Sanchez are out with injury, so Filip Jorgensen and Liam Delap will likely come in with Joao Pedro moving to a wide role.
It’s simple for Liverpool: win and they are all but in the UEFA Champions League.
Their spot in the Champions League next season could be confirmed this weekend if they win and other results go their way. Sealing that top five spot as early as possible is the main motivation for Slot, as he will then likely give plenty of his players a rest.
Chelsea’s main motivation is also clear: restore pride after a disastrous run of form.
A few weeks ago Chelsea looked certain to finish in the top five and qualify for the Champions League. Now they’re in ninth spot heading into this weekend and in real danger of not being in Europe at all next season. Yes, they have the FA Cup final against Manchester City next weekend, but before that their young, talented players need to show some kind of spark to give their fans hope of a big upset against City.