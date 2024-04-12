Liverpool vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two ornery teams meet Sunday at Anfield, where Liverpool is coming off a stunning big loss and visiting Crystal Palace is still concerned about its top-flight status (Watch live at 9am ET on USA Network and streaming online via NBC.com ).

The Reds were well-beaten by Atalanta at home on Thursday as their Europa League quarterfinal tie heads to Italy down 3-0 after Liverpool’s 70% possession was undone by a pair of Gianluca Scamacca goals and one marker from ex-Chelsea prospect Mario Pasalic.

WATCH LIVERPOOL vs CRYSTAL PALACE LIVE

Meanwhile, Crystal Palace’s status five points outside the bottom three feels more about bad teams below them and points deductions than it does some sort of earned status by the Eagles.

Glasner has not been able to renovate the team and they are winless in five matches since opening his tenure wih a 3-0 home defeat of Burnley.

How to watch Liverpool vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9am ET Sunday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Liverpool focus, team news

The Reds are finally looking healthy, though it didn’t help on Thursday. Trent Alexander-Arnold was available off the bench and Diogo Jota made his return in defeat. Alisson Becker could be back and that would be a wonderful sight even if Caoimhin Kelleher hasn’t been poor.

OUT: Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Thiago Alcantara (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Alisson Becker (hamstring)

Crystal Palace focus, team news

Michael Olise is getting closer to starter’s fitness. Palace is very dangerous when Olise and Eberechi Eze are both on the field. But injuries to Marc Guehi, Chris Richards, Odsonne Edouard, and the long absence of Cheick Doucoure have the Eagles down several talons.

OUT: Chris Richards (knee), Marc Guehi (knee), Matheus Franca (adductor), Sam Johnstone (elbow), Rob Holding (ankle), Cheick Doucoure (achilles - out for season), Odsonne Edouard (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Jesurun Rak-Sakyi (thigh)