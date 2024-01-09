Liverpool vs Fulham, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Liverpool host Fulham in the first leg of their League Cup semifinal at Anfield on Wednesday, with Jurgen Klopp’s side in pursuit of four trophies.

The Reds are top of the Premier League, in the last 16 of the Europa League, in the FA Cup last 32 and are heavy favorites to win the League Cup trophy for the second time in three seasons. Liverpool have won the trophy a record nine times and Klopp is hungry for more as his revamped side has seen plenty of youngsters step up in recent weeks as injuries have begun to pile up. Yes, Mohamed Salah is missing as he’s away on AFCON duty and they’re also missing Trent Alexander-Arnold to injury, but Liverpool are still capable of taking a big lead with them to Craven Cottage for the second leg.

Speaking of Fulham, Marco Silva’s side led 3-2 late on in the league at Anfield in December but ended up losing 4-3 in a wild game full of stunning goals. They will try to keep it tight and give Liverpool more than a scare and a draw to take back with them to west London would be a great result. Fulham have never won a major trophy in their history and they have never reached the final of this competition. It’s a big ask but given some of the absentees Liverpool have right now, Fulham will fancy their chances of an upset.

How to watch Liverpool vs Fulham, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Wednesday (Jan. 10)

Online: ESPN+

Focus on Liverpool, team news

The likes of Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz are expected to start in attack as Klopp has so many weapons to use in the final third. We saw youngsters Bobby Clark and Conor Bradley perform really well off the bench in their FA Cup win at Arsenal at the weekend and Bradley will probably start due to Alexander-Arnold’s injury. Liverpool squad is looking very stretched at the moment.

OUT: Mohamed Salah (AFCON duty), Joel Matip (torn ACL - out for season), Andrew Robertson (shoulder), Wataru Endo (international duty), Stefan Bajcetic (calf), Thiago Alcantara (groin), Kostas Tsimikas (shoulder), Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Trent Alexander-Arnold (knee)

Focus on Fulham, team news

Due to their comfortable league position, the Cottagers have taken the cup competitions very seriously and advanced in the FA Cup at the weekend as they beat Rotherham at home. Raul Jimenez, Joao Palhinha, Antonee Robinson, Willian and Tom Cairney were all rested for that FA Cup win and should all come back in for this semifinal.

OUT: Adama Traore (hamstring), Calvin Bassey (AFCON duty), Alex Iwobi (AFCON duty), Fode Ballo-Toure (AFCON duty) | QUESTIONABLE: Tim Ream (calf)