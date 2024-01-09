Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, League Cup semifinal: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Amid his slumping debut season, Mauricio Pochettino has a golden opportunity to claim his first trophy as Chelsea boss, with the League Cup semifinals set to begin on Tuesday.

The Blues will be away to EFL Championship side Middlesbrough in the first leg, as the blue side of west London chases its first League Cup since 2015. Lifting a trophy after the Feb. 25 final at Wembley Stadium would be a welcome distraction for Pochettino’s sake, sitting 10th in the Premier League table with dwindling hopes of qualifying for European competition next season. The League Cup quest began with a win over fourth-tier AFC Wimbledon in the second round, followed by Brighton and Blackburn Rovers in the third and fourth rounds. Chelsea beat Newcastle on penalty kicks in the quarterfinal to reach the semis.

Middlesbrough kicked off the competition when the northern section first round began all the way back on Aug. 8, bouncing Huddersfield, Bolton, Bradford City, Exeter City and Port Vale to put themselves 270 minutes of football from an unlikely trophy. Managed by longtime Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick, Middlesbrough sit 12th in the Championship this season, six places and four points off the playoffs.

How to watch Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, League Cup semifinal live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 3 pm ET, Tuesday (Jan. 9)

Online: ESPN+

Focus on Chelsea, injury news

OUT: Nicolas Jackson (international duty), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Christopher Nkunku (hip), Benoit Badiashile (undisclosed), Ben Chilwell (thigh)