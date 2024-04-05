 Skip navigation
Valero Texas Open - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (63) ties career best, leads Valero Texas Open; Rory McIlroy goes bogey-free
63rd Itzulia Basque Country 2024 - Stage 3
Jonas Vingegaard breaks collarbone, ribs in cycling crash
Augusta National Women's Amateur - Round One
'Tough to see it end': With dad by side, Rachel Heck closes this chapter of her life

Top Clips

nbc_golf_lpga_zhangpostrdintv_240404.jpg
Zhang: Rd. 2 'definitely up there' in difficulty
nbc_golf_lpga_tmobilerd2hl_240404.jpg
Highlights: T-Mobile Match Play, Round 2
nbc_pl_postmatchtenhagintv3_240404.jpg
Ten Hag: 'Individual errors' costly in loss

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
Luton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

  
Published April 4, 2024 09:51 PM

Red-hot Bournemouth have European dreams and could be making them close to reality by beating Luton Town for the second time in a month come Saturday at Kenilworth Road (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday and online via Peacock Premium).

The Cherries are on another hot streak, as Andoni Iraola’s men have won four-of-five and drawn the other, though four matches of their unbeaten run have been at the Vitality Stadium.

WATCH LUTON TOWN vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

Luton, on the other hand, could really use the vibes boost that would accompany an end to their now nine-match winless run in Premier League play.

Since finishing a. 3W-3D-1L run on Feb. 3, the Hatters have lost seven-of-nine. Rob Edwards’ men have allowed multiple goals in all but two matches of that run — draws with lowly Palace and Forest — and are three points back of 17th place.

How to watch Luton Town vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece Burke (achilles), Gabriel Osho (knee)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness)