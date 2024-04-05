Luton vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Red-hot Bournemouth have European dreams and could be making them close to reality by beating Luton Town for the second time in a month come Saturday at Kenilworth Road (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday and online via Peacock Premium ).

The Cherries are on another hot streak, as Andoni Iraola’s men have won four-of-five and drawn the other, though four matches of their unbeaten run have been at the Vitality Stadium.

Luton, on the other hand, could really use the vibes boost that would accompany an end to their now nine-match winless run in Premier League play.

Since finishing a. 3W-3D-1L run on Feb. 3, the Hatters have lost seven-of-nine. Rob Edwards’ men have allowed multiple goals in all but two matches of that run — draws with lowly Palace and Forest — and are three points back of 17th place.

How to watch Luton Town vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Luton Town focus, team news

OUT: Elijah Adebayo (thigh), Albert Sambi Lokonga (thigh), Chiedozie Ogbene (hamstring), Jacob Brown (knee), Tom Lockyer (heart), Dan Potts (thigh), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Amari’i Bell (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Reece Burke (achilles), Gabriel Osho (knee)

Bournemouth focus, team news

OUT: Luis Sinisterra (thigh), Ryan Fredericks (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Marcos Senesi (thigh), Chris Mepham (illness)