Luton vs Brighton: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Both Luton and Brighton continue to defy the odds in their own way as this will be a real clash of styles at Kenilworth Road on Tuesday.

The Hatters advanced to the FA Cup last 16 after a late win at Everton on Saturday, with Rob Edwards’ side really finding their feet in the Premier League in recent weeks. Luton have lost just one of their last four games, picking up seven points in that stretch and they look the most likely of the new boys to get out of the relegation zone. After suffering a cardiac arrest on Dec. 16, captain Tom Lockyer has been spotted back at Luton’s training ground for the first time and that will give all of their staff and players a huge boost ahead of this game. Luton look confident and have grown so much when you look back at their defeat at Brighton on the opening day of the season, which is their first-ever in the Premier League.

Brighton’s patient, controlled high-pressing playing style is vastly different to Luton’s direct approach but they also continue to punch above their weight as Roberto De Zerbi has the Seagulls in the last 16 of the Europa League, last 16 of the FA Cup and three points off the top six. Injuries have hit Brighton hard this season and they’ve drawn three of their last four games and are unbeaten in that stretch. If RDZ (who has been heavily linked with the soon-to-be-vacant managerial position at Liverpool) can get some big players big fit, Brighton could make a late-season push for the top four. At the very least a top seven finish and a deep run in the Europa League seems very likely and that is a remarkable achievement.

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday (January 30)

Focus on Luton, team news

The team is the star for Luton and they are a truly horrible team to play against. In the best way possible. They defend well and then counter with ferocity as set pieces are also a huge focus for them. The duo of Ross Barkley and Andros Townsend have added so much experience in midfield and Luton’s squad now look like they believe they can stay in the Premier League. Nobody enjoys a visit to the Kenny.

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Issa Kabore (undisclosed), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Mads Andersen (calf), Jordan Clark (suspended)

Focus on Brighton, team news

As mentioned, Brighton’s injury issues have been severe this season but they’re looking a little better as the winter break did them the world of good. Soon they will just have a handful of players out and that should see the Seagulls climb closer to the top four with their swashbuckling style led by the uncompromising De Zerbi who is desperate to deliver a trophy or better their sixth-place finish from last season.

OUT: Ansu Fati (thigh), Julio Enciso (knee), Solly March (knee), Joel Veltman (knee), Kaoru Mitoma (international duty) Simon Adingra (international duty)