Luton vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news

In-form Luton host Chelsea at Kenilworth Road on Saturday as there is more than a whiff of an upset in the air.

WATCH LUTON v CHELSEA LIVE

Rob Edwards’ side have won back-to-back Premier League games as they followed up their huge home win against Newcastle by winning a wild relegation six-pointer at Sheffield United on Boxing Day. The Hatters have players chipping in from everywhere with goals and assists and they are such a tough team to play against. The new boys go into this weekend just one point from safety as they’ve dragged a whole band of teams into the relegation scrap and they also have a game in-hand over their rivals at the bottom of the table.

Chelsea won 2-1 at home against Crystal Palace last time out thanks to a late Noni Madueke penalty kick. Mauricio Pochettino’s side continue to create chances but are struggling to put them away and they have lost four-straight Premier League games away from home. However, both Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku are back fit and that is a huge boost for the Blues. Their injury issues are still hampering them but they’re starting to ease and Chelsea are in the top 10 and hoping to push for at least a top six finish this season. Earlier this season they beat Luton 3-0 at home as Raheem Sterling ran riot.

How to watch Luton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday (December 30)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Luton, team news

Rob Edwards is getting some superb displays from veterans Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley, while Thomas Kaminski continues to shine in goal. They are so dangerous on the counter and from set-piece situations and after securing a big win against Newcastle in their last home game, the fans at Kenilworth Road will create yet another intimidating atmosphere that Chelsea’s superstars will have to overcome.

OUT: Tom Lockyer (heart), Reece Burke (thigh), Dan Potts (ankle), Issa Kabore (muscle), Marvelous Nakamba (knee), Jordan Clark (illness)

Focus on Chelsea, team news

The Blues were without Sterling and Palmer last time out due to suspension and they may have to wait for their chance to get back in the team with both Mudryk and Madueke scoring and Nkunku playing well in the No. 10 role. Lavia could perhaps start, while defensively Chelsea still haven’t find the right balance or combinations but Malo Gusto has taken his chance at right back with some marauding displays.

OUT: Ben Chilwell (hamstring), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Carney Chukwuemeka (knee), Trevoh Chalobah (thigh), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Enzo Fernandez (hamstring), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring)

