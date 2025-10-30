Major League Soccer salary list 2025: Lionel Messi, Heung-min Son lead the way in wages

Major League Soccer have released their salary list for the 2025 season and, as expected, Lionel Messi leads the way.

Each year MLS reveal how much each player makes in both base salary and guaranteed compensation.

Messi, now 38, recently agreed to a two-year contract extension with Inter Miami and he earns more than a huge chunk of MLS teams pay their entire squad.

Superstars like Heung-min Son, Hirving Lozano and Messi’s Miami teammates Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba are also in the top 10 with Miguel Almiron also paid a huge amount after returning to Atlanta United.

Key takeaways as Messi, Son lead the charge

Both Messi and Son are way above other MLS players in terms of guaranteed compensation, with the duo the only two players paid a base salary over $10 million.

Miami have Messi, Busquets and Alba in the top seven earners and they have used the pull of having Messi and Co. well to attract top players for less salary, as their next player on the list in terms of guaranteed compensation is Rodrigo de Paul at 23rd.

Along with Miami, Atlanta United have the joint-most players in the top 20 with trio Almiron, Miranchuk and Latte Lath earning close to a combined $17 million for the team who finished second from bottom in the MLS standings.

LA Galaxy also struggled massively, finishing five from last, and that have two players in the top 20, while LAFC only have Son and Bouanga in the top 20.

Via the MLS Players’ Union, here is the list in full, and below is the list of top 20 earners in MLS this season based on guaranteed compensation.

Top 20 players in MLS based on salaries 2025

1. Lionel Messi (Inter Miami) - $20.44 million

2. Heung-min Son (LAFC) - $11.15 million

3. Sergio Busquets (Inter Miami) - $8.77 million

4. Miguel Almiron (Atlanta United) - $7.87 million

5. Hirving Lozano (San Diego FC) - $7.63 million

6. Emil Forsberg (New York Red Bulls) - $6.03 million

7. Jordi Alba (Inter Miami) - $6 million

8. Riqui Puig (LA Galaxy) - 5.77 million

9. Jonathan Bamba (Chicago Fire) - $5.58 million

10. Hany Mukhtar (Nashville SC) - $5.31 million

11. Christian Benteke (DC United) - $4.93 million

12. Aleksey Miranchuk (Atlanta United) - $4.88 million

13. Evander da Silva Ferreira (FC Cincinnati) - $4.73 million

14. Carlos Gil (New England Revolution) - $4.7 million

15. Joseph Paintsil (LA Galaxy) - $4.18 million

16. Emmanuel Latte Lath (Atlanta United) - $4.03 million

17. Luis Muriel (Orlando City) - $4 million

18. Kevin Denkey (FC Cincinnati) - $3.81 million

19. Denis Bouanga (LAFC) - $3.7 million

20. Ryan Gauld (Vancouver Whitecaps) - $3.67 million