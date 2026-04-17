Manchester City vs Arsenal predicted lineups, possible XI’s, team news for huge clash

This huge clash will be pivotal in the title race and that means the Manchester City vs Arsenal predicted lineups are a lot of fun to think about.

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Will Pep Guardiola stick with his settled, purring side? Or will he try to outfox Mikel Arteta by doing something different in a big game? Guardiola has previous for that...

As for Arteta, Arsenal have some key injuries and could be without his entire first-choice right flank. How does he solve that? Does he go more conservative and play for a draw?

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Below we take a look at the Manchester City vs Arsenal predicted lineups and give our analysis on who Guardiola and Arteta could line up from the start.

Manchester City predicted lineup

——- Donnarumma ——-

—- Nunes — Khsuanov —- Guehi —- O’Reilly —-

—— Rodri —- Bernardo ——

—— Semenyo —- Cherki —- Doku ——

——- Haaland ——-

This should be pretty straightforward: if it ain’t broken, don’t fix it. Pep Guardiola has a penchant for switching things up for huge games but it seems like he trusts this settled lineup and as long as everyone is fit he will stick with it. The back four of Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi and O’Reilly has been excellent with the latter also a real force in attack as he pops up in key positions further up the pitch. O’Reilly is fit after a small injury issue but if he isn’t good to start then Ait-Nouri will come straight in. O’Reilly could also be deployed further forward but given the form of those ahead of him, Guardiola really shouldn’t make any changes. Rodri and Bernardo Silva look unfazed by the title charge and will dictate the tempo of the game and it’s great to see the former back to his best and dominating midfield. That duo allows the perfectly balanced trio of Semenyo, Cherki and Doku to be tricky, direct and creative and they have so many ways to hurt you and the high-press has also been impressive. Erling Haaland up top knows this is his time to deliver a big moment, and goals, to keep City’s title hopes on track and he will be relish taking on Arsenal’s physicality.

Arsenal predicted lineup

——- Raya ——-

—- Mosquera —- Saliba —- Gabriel —- Hincapie ——

—— Rice —— Zubimendi ——

—— Trossard —— Eze —— Martinelli ——-

——- Havertz ——-

Okay, there’s a lot to figure out here, which isn’t ideal heading into a massive game like this. Three of the back four is sorted with the only issue at right back. Ben White has struggled a little since coming in for the injured Jurrien Timber, while Cristhian Mosquera started there on Tuesday against Sporting Lisbon. It seems likely Mosquera, a center back, will start at right back again. In midfield the duo of Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi will sit and Eberechi Eze is very likely to start ahead of them in the No. 10 role. His inclusion will be key to getting Arsenal on the ball to release some of the pressure and set them up to counter. Gabriel Martinelli will start on the left as his defensive work is often crucial in these big games, while the other two positions are open. It feels like Kai Havertz could start this game ahead of Viktor Gyokeres up front. Havertz will drop deeper and try to draw City’s defense out and open up gaps. On the right, Bukayo Saka is out and Noni Madueke is an an injury doubt but this could be too big of a game for teenager Max Dowman to start. That means Gabriel Jesus or Leandro Trossard could start there, or maybe even Eze with Havertz playing as the No. 10 behind Gyokeres? There are many ways Arteta could go in attack and that will keep City guessing, but also points to Arsenal’s lack of creativity and form in the final third.