Manchester City vs Chelsea: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Manchester City brings an 11-game winning streak into Saturday’s marquee match-up with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, where the visitors enter on an upswing of their own.

City beat Copenhagen on Tuesday in the first leg of a UEFA Champions League Round of 16 tie, producing a fourth-straight multi-goal win across all competitions and showcasing form that may well be the best we’ve seen this season from the three-time defending Premier League champions.

City is two points back of leaders Liverpool but boasts the Premier League’s best points-per-game and is feeling great about its chances of defending both their league and continental crowns.

Chelsea, meanwhile, boasts successive 3-1 win at Crystal Palace and Aston Villa in the Premier League and FA Cup, respectively, to boost Mauricio Pochettino’s credentials in what’s been an injury-hit and uneven campaign.

The 10th-place Blues are two points behind seventh-place Newcastle and seven back of sixth-place Manchester United. A win at the Etihad would mean collecting three points that few of their rivals will any given season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC

Stream: Online via Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

Erling Haaland is very much back in form and so is Kevin De Bruyne, as two of the world’s best players are both fit and firing for the first time this season.

OUT: Josko Gvardiol (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Bernardo Silva (ankle), Jack Grealish (muscular), Mateo Kovacic (undisclosed)

Chelsea focus, team news

Conor Gallagher is one of the players dragging Chelsea forward through stubborness and technique, ironic in that he hasn’t agreed terms on a new deal with the club.

OUT: Romeo Lavia (thigh), Wesley Fofana (torn ACL), Reece James (thigh), Robert Sanchez (knee), Marc Cucurella (ankle), Lesley Ugochukwu (hamstring), Benoit Badiashile (groin) | QUESTIONABLE: Malo Gusto (ankle), Thiago Silva (groin)