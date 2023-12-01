Manchester City vs Tottenham: How to watch live, team news, updates, stream link

Three-time defending Premier League champions Manchester City will try to get back to winning ways and extend their current unbeaten run to six games, when they host injury-riddled Tottenham on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola’s side hasn’t lost a PL fixture since early October, but they haven’t won since the start of November either. Back-to-back draws — 4-4 with Chelsea, and 1-1 with Liverpool last time out — have even seen Manchester City fall to 2nd in the table, now a point behind Arsenal, though they remain rather heavy betting favorites to lift the trophy again in May. A victory on Sunday would prevent Man City’ first three-game winless run in the PL since April 2017, during Guardiola’s first season at the club.

It’s a night-and-day difference for Tottenham right now, compared to the joy and success of the season’s first 10 games — back when Ange Postecoglou was unbeaten in the PL and his squad was, for the most part, fit and healthy. Fast-forward three games, and more than half of Postecoglou’s preferred starting lineup is either injured or suspended, and Spurs have taken zero points from three mostly adequate performances — especially given the availability crisis. Rodrigo Bentancur’s return from a torn ACL was a perfectly timed boost as he bossed the 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa last time out, until he picked up an ankle injury that will keep him out for two months.

Erling Haaland breaks Premier League record as fastest to 50 goals

With the opening goal in the draw with Liverpool, Erling Haaland broke the record as the fastest player to 50 PL goals (in just 48 games) by a staggering 17 games. Andy Cole required 65 games to reach the 50-mark in the early 90s. Alan Shearer (66), Ruud van Nistelrooy (68), Mohamed Salah and Fernando Torres (72 each) were next-quickest.

Focus on Manchester City, injury news

OUT: Kevin De Bruyne (hamstring - out until December/January) | QUESTIONABLE: Mateo Kovacic (thigh), Matheus Nunes (undisclosed)

Focus on Tottenham, injury news

OUT: James Maddison (ankle - out until new year), Micky van de Ven (hamstring - out until new year), Cristian Romero (suspension), Rodrigo Bentancur (ankle), Ryan Sessegnon (thigh), Manor Solomon (knee), Ivan Perisic (knee), Alfie Whiteman (ankle)| QUESTIONABLE: Pape Sarr (undisclosed), Richarlison (groin)