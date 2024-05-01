Manchester City vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester City enter the Premier League weekend with their title destiny in their hands and will look to keep it that way when Wolves visit the Etihad Stadium on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium ).

City are one point behind Arsenal with a match-in-hand on the Gunners, who will kick off at home to Bournemouth earlier in the day.

Pep Guardiola’s men can run their unbeaten Premier League run to 20 matches on Saturday, and a five-match winning streak is included in that run.

But one of City’s losses this season came to Wolves at the Molineux way back in September when a Ruben Dias own goal and Hee-chan Hwang marker were only answered by Julian Alvarez in a 2-1 loss.

That ended CIty’s 6-0-0 start to the season and was a first sign that Gary O’Neil’s Wolves would be much better than expected after their late preseason managerial change.

Wolves started 1W-1D-4L and the City defeat kicked off a 11W-4D-7L run that saw them surge into ninth. A six-match winless run was snapped last time out versus Luton, and Wolves are two points outside the top 10 with three matches to play.

How to watch Manchester City vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV Channel: NBC/Peacock

Online: Watch live online via NBC.com & Peacock Premium

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Ederson (shoulder) | QUESTIONABLE: Ruben Dias (illness), Phil Foden (illness)

Wolves focus, team news

OUT: Pedro Neto (hamstring), Santiago Bueno (hamstring), Craig Dawson (groin), Leon Chiwone (ankle), Noha Lemina (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Jean-Ricner Bellegarde (knee), Rayan Ait-Nouri (knee)