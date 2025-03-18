Manchester United line up forward targets for the summer — Report

Ruben Amorim and Manchester United are making their plans for the summer transfer window and it’s a huge one for the Portuguese coach.

After arriving midway through this season, the main aim for Amorim has been to try and move players on and focus on who he thinks can help him. This summer will then be essential in upgrading his squad to get them back into the top four scrap and challenging for trophies.

According to our colleagues at Sky Germany, four forwards are on United’s radar as priorities. Below we look at those four in depth.

Which strikers are Manchester United trying to sign this summer?

The report states that young forwards Hugo Ekitike and Benjamin Sesko are both being closely monitored, with the respective Eintracht Frankfurt and RB Leipzig strikers rising stars in the Bundesliga.

Sesko has long been linked with a move to Arsenal and his release clause is due to be $65 million this summer. The Slovenian striker can play off the left or up top and loves to drift around and is dynamic and lethal on the counter. As for Eikitike, he’s just 22 years old and has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season for Frankfurt as the French forward is finally delivering on the hype. Both he and Sesko are rising stars and the Premier League seems like the next logical step. This seems like a case of United trying to get in early and find the next superstar before they have to pay over the odds for them.

Another two forwards being lined up are more experienced, central strikers in Osimhen and Gyokeres. The link to Swedish striker Gyokeres, 26, is obvious as he thrived under Amorim at Sporting Lisbon and it is believed he can leave this summer for a very reasonable fee of less than $77 million. You can totally see him leading the line and not only is his hold-play sublime but he can finish and is deceptively quick.

As for another option, Osimhen is currently on loan at Galatasaray from Napoli and obviously his time with the Italian giants appears to be over, so the Nigerian forward will be looking for a new home this summer. He’s much more experienced at the elite level than the other options and United’s attack certainly needs somebody who can be the focal point. Osimhen and Gyokeres both fit the bill and have the aura needed to be the main man up top at a giant club.

Which forwards should be the priority?

If you have to pick two from this four I’m probably picking Osimhen and Sesko. Yes, Gyokeres was superb for Amorim but was that a purple patch? Osimhen has done it at the top level consistently for a long time in Europe and would just get the nod. But if Gyokeres arrives instead, there isn’t much of a difference.

As for Sesko, if United sell Marcus Rashford then he’d be the perfect replacement coming off the left and he’s both versatile and clinical on the counter.

It’s clear United’s attack needs a major rebuild and if they could sign three of these four forwards this summer they will be in very good shape for next season. That is their dream scenario but given their financial limitations, how difficult it has proved to move players on and the “Man United tax” other clubs often impose on them, it’s going to be a long few months of speculation before any of these moves materialize.