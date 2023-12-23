Manchester United vs Aston Villa: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United host Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Tuesday with both teams aiming for a Boxing Day bounce after disappointing results.

WATCH MANCHESTER UNITED v ASTON VILLA LIVE

Erik ten Hag’s United have failed to score in four-straight games in all competitions and were humbled in their 2-0 defeat at West Ham before Christmas. For the first time in 33 years, Manchester United spent Christmas Day outside of the top six as they have also lost 13 games already this season in all competitions. The pressure is on United and their Dutch coach but it seems like no decision will be made about his future until Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS complete their takeover of the football operations of United as a sale of 25 percent of the club edges closer to completion. On the pitch injuries have hit United hard but the main issue has been belief in what they’re doing, especially in attack.

Aston Villa have total belief in what they’re doing under Unai Emery and they’re right at the top end of the table. However, their incredible run of 15 Premier League home wins in a row is over as they drew 1-1 at home against bottom club Sheffield United last time out as Nicolo Zaniolo equalized deep into stoppage time. Still, it has been a superb 12 months for Villa and their main aim for 2024 is to improve away from home, finish in the top six and try to win the UEFA Europa Conference League.

How to watch Manchester United vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Tuesday (December 26)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBC.com

Focus on Manchester United, team news

Erik ten Hag has to find some kind of fluidity in attack so don’t be surprised if Marcus Rashford starts up top instead of Rasmus Hojlund who has been starved of service in recent games. Due to injuries and illness, teenagers Mainoo and Kambwala may be rolled out again as the former made a big mistake for West Ham’s second goal last time out and the latter had a solid debut at center back.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Harry Maguire (groin), Victor Lindelof (undisclosed), Mason Mount (calf), Amad Diallo (knee), Christian Eriksen (knee), Anthony Martial (illness), Raphael Varane (unknown)

Focus on Aston Villa, team news

Emery has so many options in midfield and attack that he will no doubt rotate heavily over the festive period to keep everyone fresh. Watkins will start but Villa will perhaps look for the best counter-attacking options to support him with Bailey and Diaby surely good options to hit United on the break as the hosts will be forced to force the issue.

OUT: Pau Torres (undisclosed), Youri Tielemans (undisclosed), Boubacar Kamara (suspension), Emiliano Buendia (torn ACL - out for season), Tyrone Mings (torn ACL - out for season), Bertrand Traore (undisclosed), Robin Olsen (knock)