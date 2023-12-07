Manchester United vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Manchester United host Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Saturday and both teams are in very good form heading into this game.

Fresh from their big 2-1 win against Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, Erik ten Hag will be hoping United can make it six wins in their last eight when Bournemouth come to town. Scott McTominay was once again the goalscoring hero for United as he scored twice against Chelsea and had several other opportunities with his runs from midfield causing chaos. United still gave up some big chances but their energy, drive and sharpness was a huge improvement compared to their defeat at Newcastle last weekend.

Bournemouth are having a great run under Andoni Iraola and they won 2-0 at Crystal Palace on Wednesday to push themselves closer to the top 10. A run of four wins in their last six has catapulted the Cherries up the table and Iraola’s high-pressing style of play has finally clicked and Bournemouth are creating so many good chances during games.

How to watch Manchester United vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday (December 9)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Manchester United focus, team news

The Red Devils were much better against Chelsea in midweek and should have won by a greater margin as Erik ten Hag praised the commitment and desire of his team. Fresh off the back of media reports saying that Erik ten Hag had lost the dressing room that performance was quite the statement from the players who were on the pitch and United will be hoping they can push closer towards the top four with a win against Bournemouth. In injury news, United still have a lot of players missing and both Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford started on the bench against Chelsea. Also, if they need a goal this weekend it is likely McTominay will step up and deliver.

OUT: Casemiro (ankle), Lisandro Martinez (foot), Christian Eriksen (knee), Tyrell Malacia (undisclosed), Jadon Sancho (disciplinary - club), Amad Diallo (knee), Jonny Evans (thigh), Mason Mount (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Raphael Varane (lower back)

Bournemouth focus, team news

The Cherries have really clicked in recent weeks and they are a wonderful unit to watch in full flow. Iraola is still missing plenty of key players too so in a week which sees them play three times, their squad will be stretched to its limit. That said, plenty of players have been making a big impact off the bench and Antoine Semenyo has been sensational in recent games.

OUT: Maximillian Aarons (hamstring), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), Lloyd Kelly (thigh), Emiliano Marcondes (ankle), Darren Randolph (illness), Alex Scott (knee)