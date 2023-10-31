Manchester United vs Newcastle: How to watch League Cup live, team news, updates, stream link

The League Cup’s Round of 16 sees a rematch of the 2022-23 final, as holder Manchester United welcome Newcastle United to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Erik ten Hag’s men could use some good vibes last now, and memories of the Casemiro-inspired 2-0 win over the Magpies at Wembley are far more preferable than any performance the Red Devils have put into the world in recent memory.

[ MORE: Man Utd 0-3 Man City — Reaction, analysis, video highlights ]

It’s a good chance to rebound, at home, following a disjointed and ugly display in a blowout home Manchester derby loss at the weekend; It also comes against an ornery opponent who knocked Man City out of the tournament last round.

The Magpies are thirsty for a trophy, having gone more than a half-century without a major honor (Championship titles aside).

But they’ll have to handle Man United — and the rest of the season — without suspended Sandro Tonali. Key pieces Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are also out, though Jamaal Lascelles and Callum Wilson have mitigated those absences.

How to watch Manchester United vs Newcastle live, stream link, time

Kickoff: 4:15 pm ET, Wednesday (Nov. 1)

Online: Watch via ESPN+

Focus on Manchester United, injury news

The Red Devils haven’t performed well since beating Palace 3-0 at home in the last round of the tournament, and that’s not an exaggeration. A loss to Palace was followed by another to Galatasaray, slim and dramatic wins over Brentford, Sheffield United, and Copenhagen, and the derby blowout.

QUESTIONABLE: Casemiro (ankle), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (thigh) | OUT: Lisandro Martinez (ankle), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (other), Jadon Sancho (suspension), Amad Diallo (knee)

Focus on Newcastle, injury news

The Magpies rebounded from a shutout loss to Dortmund with two goals at Wolves, but conceded two goals. That’s atypical, but has now happened twice since the end of a five-match clean sheet streak.

OUT: Sandro Tonali (suspension), Harvey Barnes (foot), Jacob Murphy (shoulder), Elliot Anderson (back), Sven Botman (knee), Alexander Isak (groin), Lewis Miley (illness)

