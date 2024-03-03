 Skip navigation
Marcus Rashford scores vicious opener to open Manchester United’s derby at Man City (video)

  
Published March 3, 2024 11:03 AM

Marcus Rashford’s first Premier League goal in over a month was full of style and substance.

Rashford’s sixth goal of the season could mean quite a lot for Manchester United, who are both playing an away derby on Sunday and bidding to move up the table.

[ MORE: Manchester derby live updates | Premier League fixtures, results ]

But the viewing was high quality, too, as Rashford stepped into a lay-off and used stunning power to defy Ederson high and to the right.

Rashford scored in three-straight Premier League games between Dec. 30, 2023, and Feb. 1 of this year but was held off the board in three more.

Marcus Rashford golazo versus Manchester City (video)

Then came Sunday.

A long ball found Bruno Fernandes leading the line, and the Portuguese quickly adapted to deliver high-quality hold-up play.

Two City defenders are monitoring Fernandes, who defers on his first option to lay the ball off for Rashford.

The 26-year-old takes the opportunity to deliver a pile driver into the upper 90, and give Manchester United early driver’s seat status in the derby at the Etihad Stadium.
Rashford's belter stuns Manchester City
The Etihad goes silent following Marcus Rashford's unbelievable strike from distance to give Manchester United a shock 1-0 lead over Manchester City.