Manchester City vs Manchester United: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

The Manchester Derby always delivers drama and given everything going on on and off the pitch in Manchester, Manchester City vs Manchester United promises to be a heck of a clash on Sunday at Etihad Stadium.

WATCH MANCHESTER CITY v MANCHESTER UNITED LIVE

City are 18 games unbeaten in all competitions and despite being behind Liverpool in the table with 12 games to go, they’re stills favorites to win the title as their now customary late-season surge is in full flow. Pep Guardiola has been rotating his squad expertly and the duo of Erling Haaland and Kevin De Bruyne back fit and connecting gives them the x-factor as they chase Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League glory. Haaland scored five in their 6-2 FA Cup win at Luton in midweek as City cruised into the quarterfinals and their hopes of a double treble are well and truly on.

Top four chasing Manchester United did win late on at Nottingham Forest in midweek to reach the FA Cup quarterfinals where they host Liverpool. But they suffered a shock defeat at home to Fulham last weekend and Erik ten Hag’s side are struggling with injuries once again. Luke Shaw and Rasmus Hojlund had been key in their recent resurgence with four wins from five but both have gone done with problems and Shaw is expected out until May with Hojlund expected back in mid-March. Injuries aside, United have to defend better. They’re giving up chances, and goals, way too easily and they can’t afford to be that lapse at the back against City this weekend.

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10:30am ET Sunday (March 3)

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Manchester City focus, team news

OUT: Jack Grealish (leg) | QUESTIONABLE: Josko Gvardiol (ankle)

Manchester United focus, team news

OUT: Rasmus Hojlund (undisclosed), Mason Mount (calf), Anthony Martial (groin), Lisandro Martinez (knee), Aaron Wan-Bissaka (undisclosed), Tyrell Malacia (knee), Luke Shaw (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Harry Maguire (unknown)

