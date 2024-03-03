Pep Guardiola: Man City’s Phil Foden ‘the best player right now in the Premier League’

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was given an opening to praise two-goal hero Phil Foden after a 3-1 derby win over Manchester United on Sunday.

The Catalan coach did not bite his tongue.

[ MORE: Man City 3-1 Man Utd analysis | JPW’s player ratings ]

“He always was a talented player but now he’s more mature, especially in the defensive game.” Guardiola said. “Plays in the middle, right, but can make a moment’s cut outside. Scored playing on the left. Has a proper sense of goal, goes to the box, is good and talented. Good mentality.”

“What can I say? He’s the best player right now in the Premier League for the amount of things he does it’s unbelievable.” Pep Guardiola on Phil Foden AP

Guardiola was then asked about Foden tracking back to deny a Man United attack late in the game, and praised Foden but more for doing what’s expected.

Perhaps a nod toward previous criticism of other City players?

“When you scored goals it gives me more pleasure but we do not negotiate [defensive effort],” Guardiola said. “The guy who doesn’t do it is not allowed to stay in this team. [Foden’ has this physicality because I think he loves to play football. He lives for football, training session and to play game. He’s a joy and his work ethic is unbelievable.”

Pep Guardiola on Man City’s hopes to win the Premier League

Man City’s a point behind Liverpool and four points clear of Arsenal before the Gunners play Sheffield United at Bramall Lane on Monday (Watch live at 3pm ET on USA Network and stream online via NBC.com ).

Guardiola said City will just control what it can in hoping to again come from behind to win the Premier League.

“We cannot control what Liverpool, Arsenal, or Aston Villa do,” Guardiola said. “It’s about us. What do you have to do to win? Today, next Wednesday, next Sunday. What do you have to do? This team, the rest, is legendary what it’s done. We’ll make our people happy all around the world. Will we do it? I don’t know. But today we have more points than we did at this stage last season. When the opponent is behaving like this, what can I say? Congratulations.”

