Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings: Foden stars; Onana stands tall

MANCHESTER – The Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings were a lot of fun to dish out as a wild Manchester Derby took place and City roared back to win and keep their double treble hopes on track.

Manchester United took a shock lead through Marcus Rashford’s stunning early goal but Phil Foden scored two beauties in the second half to turn the game on its head and Erling Haaland scored late on to secure the 3-1.

City have now closed Liverpool’s gap at the top of the table to just one point before their clash at Anfield next Sunday.

Below are the Manchester City vs Manchester United player ratings out of 10, with analysis on each player.

Manchester City player ratings

Ederson: 6 - Barely had anything to do. Distribution as good as ever. One good tackle on Garnacho to stop a breakaway.

Kyle Walker: 7 - Some really good covering defending with his pace.

Ruben Dias: 6 - Costly slip wasn’t punished in the first half. Looked a little flustered at times.

Nathan Ake: 7 - Solid as ever. Couldn’t maraud forward as much as he usually does.

John Stones: 6 - Got on the ball in midfield but didn’t provide a good shield against counter attacks.

Rodri: 8 - Drove City on, as always, from midfield. Had a good volley saved in first half and grabbed two assists.

Bernardo Silva: 7 - Buzzed around in midfield and always trying to find gaps. A menace.

Phil Foden: 9 - Two brilliant goals and oozed class throughout. He’s City’s go-to play and is coming of age. The local lad deserved the standing ovation he got at the final whistle.

Kevin de Bruyne: 7 - Not his most influential game but still created so many chances. His experience helps City control these games.

Jeremy Doku: 6 - Saw plenty of the ball but couldn’t find the right final pass or cross. It will come.

Erling Haaland: 6 - Missed an absolute sitter in the first half. First touch was off but got his goal as he slotted home late on.

Substitutions

Julian Alvarez (59' on for Doku): 7 - Set up Foden for his second and a constant threat.

Oscar Bobb (90' on for Foden): N/A

Manchester United player ratings

Andre Onana: 8 - Kept United in it, especially in the first half, with a string of fine stops.

Diogo Dalot: 7 - Defended well at full back and won the battle against Doku.

Raphael Varane: 6 - Did his best to dig in but was caught out badly for Foden’s second goal.

Jonny Evans: 6 - Subbed off in the second half after suffering an injury. Did okay in sitting deep and making clearances.

Victor Lindelof: 7 - Like Dalot, kept Bernardo Silva quiet. Showed Foden inside for the goal but couldn’t do much about the finish.

Casemiro: 6 - A little slow in holding midfield and was caught out by Foden for his second goal. Looked tired in the second half.

Kobbie Mainoo: 7 - Did his best to keep hold of the ball when he could and provided a good shield for most of the game.

Bruno Fernandes: 7 - Lovely assist for Rashford’s goal and played the false nine well to give City a problem defensively.

Scott McTominay: 6 - Some surging runs upfield but United rarely found him with the final ball.

Alejandro Garnacho: 5 - Really struggled to impact the game. Had a few good counters but didn’t make the right pass.

Marcus Rashford: 6 - Stunning strike but pretty much everything else went wrong. Not sure what he was looking for as he went down before Foden’s equalizing goal.