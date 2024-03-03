Erik ten Hag reaction: ‘Defining moments’ go against Manchester United in derby loss to Man City

Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag was frustrated enough with an uncalled foul against Marcus Rashford that he drew the referee over for a yellow card in Sunday’s 3-1 loss to Manchester City in a Sunday derby at the Etihad Stadium.

“We went 1-0 up, according to plan and we had our moments to get a second one,” Ten Hag said on Peacock Premium after the game. “We defended well but in two defining moments in which we almost make a breakthrough after defining moments. You have to accept it but we had two opportunities to get one point but to win was possible.”

Ten Hag didn’t like when Kyle Walker got his arm on Marcus Rashford, causing the latter to hit the deck moments before Phil Foden scored at the other end. And he also didn’t approve of a sliding challenge of Ederson to deny Alejandro Garnacho in the City box — or at least he didn’t like the outcome, as it seemed the tackle was terrific.

“I looked it back and I asked Rashy,” Ten Hag said. “There was contact. Maybe soft but there was contact. ... We had to stick to the plan and we did. We had a moment with Garnacho and the breakthrough with recognition from the goalkeeper. Right after we concede a goal.”

Ten Hag, Bruno Fernandes on Manchester United’s plan versus Man City

Man United led 1-0 with Bruno Fernandes playing a false-nine and helping to set up Marcus Rashford’s special goal as well as a few other chances coming the forward’s way.

“It’s about getting behind the defending line and with speed from Garnacho and Rashford,” That went very well. After a couple minutes a good breakthrough from Garnacho, Rashford was scoring positon. Then goal from Rashford. We closed the door very good and closed the box very good. The performance was very good.”

United captain Bruno Fernandes thought his team fought hard but came up short against a good opponent.

“Commitment from the team was there but [Man City] have their qualities,” Fernandes said. “We had our chances. Sometimes we played a little too deep but City does that to all the teams and have you know how to defend your box. We did that in the first half. From a chance that could be ours, they end scoring for 1-1. Then they got their other goals.”

“There’s always something more you can do in the game, and it doesn’t matter if it’s against City or someone else. City knows how to have the ball and pin teams back but then we knew we had to defend our goal really well. I think we did, but we should’ve had more spells with the ball than we did in the second half. We should’ve got more frustration out of them.”

But Fernandes is not quitting on United’s top-four hopes despite an 11-point gap to fourth and a six-point deficit to fifth-place Spurs.

“Every time you don’t win a game there’s damage,” Fernandes said. “We want to win every game we’re involved. We could’ve done things better, that’s for sure. We didn’t get the three points but there’s still a long way to go.”