Messi vs Ronaldo, renewed: Inter Miami’s 2024 International Preseason Tour Includes Matchup vs Al Nassr

Inter Miami’s preseason plans include participation in the Riyadh Super Cup, meaning Lionel Messi will again share a pitch with longtime Clasico and Ballon d’Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo.

Inter Miami faces Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on February 1, three days after it tangles with Al-Hilal. Messi would’ve also matched up with good pal and former Barcelona teammate Neymar, who is with Al-Hilal, but will have to settle for seeing ex-Barca mate Malcom on the pitch in Saudi Arabia.

The meeting will indubitably prod the “Messi vs Ronaldo” debate into the public arena again, though for some it never died even after both players acknowledged the end of its era when Ronaldo left Europe for Saudi Arabia.

Here’s a list of the stats and honors earned by two magnificent players during active careers now in their twilights.

Messi vs Ronaldo: head-to-head record

The players have been on opposite sides of the pitch in several different shirts, as Messi’s been with Barcelona, Argentina, and Paris Saint-Germain while Ronaldo donned the shirts of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Portugal, Juventus, and a “Riyadh XI” in January.

Messi vs Ronaldo W-D-L record in competition

La Liga: Messi — 10W-4D-4L

Champions League: Even — 2W-2D-2L

Copa del Rey: Ronaldo — 2W-2D-1L

Spanish Super Cup: Even — 2W-1D-2L

Friendlies: Messi — 2W-1L

All comps: Messi — 17W-9D-11L

Messi vs Ronaldo W-D-L goals in competition

La Liga: Messi 12 goals, Ronaldo 9

Champions League: Messi 3, Ronaldo 2

Copa del Rey: Ronaldo 5 goals, Messi 0

Spanish Super Cup: Messi 6 goals, Ronaldo 4

Friendlies: Ronaldo 3 goals, Messi 2

All comps: Even — 23 goals

BARCELONA, SPAIN - DECEMBER 08: (BILD ZEITUNG OUT) Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus FC and Lionel Messi of FC Barcelona look on during the UEFA Champions League Group G stage match between FC Barcelona and Juventus at Camp Nou on December 8, 2020 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images) Getty Images

Messi vs Ronaldo: National team stats

Cristiano Ronaldo stats with Portugal: 205 caps, 128 goals, 46 assists

Lionel Messi stats with Argentina: 180 caps, 106 goals, 56 assists

Messi vs Ronaldo: World Cup history

Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup



2006 (fourth place): Six games, one goal

2010 (Round of 16): Four games, one goal, one assist

2014 (group stage): Three games, one goal, one assist

2018 (Round of 16): Four games, four goals

2022 (Quarterfinals): Five games, one goal

Total: 22 games, eight goals, two assists

Lionel Messi at the World Cup



2006 (Quarterfinals): Three games, one goal, one assist

2010 (Quarterfinals): Five games, one assist

2014 (Final loss): Seven games, four goals, one assist

2018 (Round of 16): Four games, one goal, two assists

2022 (Champion): Seven games, seven goals, three assists

Total: 26 games, 13 goals, eight assists

Argentina’s forward Lionel Messi (C) raises a replica of the World Cup trophy next to his teammates during a recognition ceremony for the World Cup-winning players, following the friendly football match between Argentina and Curacao at the Madre de Ciudades stadium in Santiago del Estero, in northern Argentina, on March 28, 2023. (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA / AFP) (Photo by JUAN MABROMATA/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Messi vs Ronaldo: Club stats

Lionel Messi club stats

Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists

Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists

Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists

Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists

Cristiano Ronaldo club stats

Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, 5 goals, 6 assists

Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists

Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists

Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists

Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists

Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists

Messi vs Ronaldo: Trophies

Cristiano Ronaldo team honors

Domestic league: Three Premier League, Two La Liga, Two Serie A

UEFA Champions League: Five (Four with Real Madrid, one Man United)

Club World Cups: Four (Three with Real Madrid, one with Man United)

Domestic cups: Nine — One FA Cup, Two League Cups, Two Copas del Rey, Two Supercopa de Espana, One Coppa Italia, One Arab Club Champions Cup

International cups: Two UEFA Super Cups

Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19

Lionel Messi team honors

Domestic league: Twelve (10 La Liga, Two Ligue 1)

UEFA Champions League: Four

Domestic cups: Seven Copas del Rey, One Trophee des Champions, Seven Supercopas de Espana

International cups: One Leagues Cup, Three UEFA Super Cups, One Leagues Cup

Argentina: 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America

Argentina U23: Olympic gold

Cristiano Ronaldo individual honors

Five Ballons d’Or

Two FIFA The Best Men’s Player

Four European Golden Shoes

Four UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards

One La Liga Best Player award

Two Premier League Player of the Season awards

Two Serie A Footballer of the Year awards

Lionel Messi individual honors

Eight Ballons d’Or

Two FIFA The Best Men’s Player

Six European Golden Shoes

Two World Cup Golden Balls

Three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards

Six La Liga Best Player awards