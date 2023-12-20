Messi vs Ronaldo, renewed: Inter Miami’s 2024 International Preseason Tour Includes Matchup vs Al Nassr
Inter Miami’s preseason plans include participation in the Riyadh Super Cup, meaning Lionel Messi will again share a pitch with longtime Clasico and Ballon d’Or rival Cristiano Ronaldo.
Inter Miami faces Ronaldo’s Al Nassr on February 1, three days after it tangles with Al-Hilal. Messi would’ve also matched up with good pal and former Barcelona teammate Neymar, who is with Al-Hilal, but will have to settle for seeing ex-Barca mate Malcom on the pitch in Saudi Arabia.
The meeting will indubitably prod the “Messi vs Ronaldo” debate into the public arena again, though for some it never died even after both players acknowledged the end of its era when Ronaldo left Europe for Saudi Arabia.
Here’s a list of the stats and honors earned by two magnificent players during active careers now in their twilights.
Messi vs Ronaldo: head-to-head record
The players have been on opposite sides of the pitch in several different shirts, as Messi’s been with Barcelona, Argentina, and Paris Saint-Germain while Ronaldo donned the shirts of Manchester United, Real Madrid, Portugal, Juventus, and a “Riyadh XI” in January.
Messi vs Ronaldo W-D-L record in competition
La Liga: Messi — 10W-4D-4L
Champions League: Even — 2W-2D-2L
Copa del Rey: Ronaldo — 2W-2D-1L
Spanish Super Cup: Even — 2W-1D-2L
Friendlies: Messi — 2W-1L
All comps: Messi — 17W-9D-11L
Messi vs Ronaldo W-D-L goals in competition
La Liga: Messi 12 goals, Ronaldo 9
Champions League: Messi 3, Ronaldo 2
Copa del Rey: Ronaldo 5 goals, Messi 0
Spanish Super Cup: Messi 6 goals, Ronaldo 4
Friendlies: Ronaldo 3 goals, Messi 2
All comps: Even — 23 goals
Messi vs Ronaldo: National team stats
Cristiano Ronaldo stats with Portugal: 205 caps, 128 goals, 46 assists
Lionel Messi stats with Argentina: 180 caps, 106 goals, 56 assists
Messi vs Ronaldo: World Cup history
Cristiano Ronaldo at the World Cup
- 2006 (fourth place): Six games, one goal
- 2010 (Round of 16): Four games, one goal, one assist
- 2014 (group stage): Three games, one goal, one assist
- 2018 (Round of 16): Four games, four goals
- 2022 (Quarterfinals): Five games, one goal
- Total: 22 games, eight goals, two assists
Lionel Messi at the World Cup
- 2006 (Quarterfinals): Three games, one goal, one assist
- 2010 (Quarterfinals): Five games, one assist
- 2014 (Final loss): Seven games, four goals, one assist
- 2018 (Round of 16): Four games, one goal, two assists
- 2022 (Champion): Seven games, seven goals, three assists
- Total: 26 games, 13 goals, eight assists
Messi vs Ronaldo: Club stats
Lionel Messi club stats
Barcelona: 778 games, 672 goals, 303 assists
Paris Saint-Germain: 75 games, 32 goals, 35 assists
Inter Miami: 14 games, 11 goals, 5 assists
Total: 867 games, 715 goals, 343 assists
Cristiano Ronaldo club stats
Sporting Lisbon: 31 games, 5 goals, 6 assists
Manchester United: 346 games, 145 goals, 64 assists
Real Madrid: 438 games, 450 goals, 131 assists
Juventus: 134 games, 101 goals, 22 assists
Al-Nassr: 41 games, 34 goals, 12 assists
Total: 990 games, 735 goals, 235 assists
Messi vs Ronaldo: Trophies
Cristiano Ronaldo team honors
Domestic league: Three Premier League, Two La Liga, Two Serie A
- UEFA Champions League: Five (Four with Real Madrid, one Man United)
- Club World Cups: Four (Three with Real Madrid, one with Man United)
- Domestic cups: Nine — One FA Cup, Two League Cups, Two Copas del Rey, Two Supercopa de Espana, One Coppa Italia, One Arab Club Champions Cup
- International cups: Two UEFA Super Cups
- Portugal: EURO 2016, UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Lionel Messi team honors
Domestic league: Twelve (10 La Liga, Two Ligue 1)
UEFA Champions League: Four
Domestic cups: Seven Copas del Rey, One Trophee des Champions, Seven Supercopas de Espana
International cups: One Leagues Cup, Three UEFA Super Cups, One Leagues Cup
Argentina: 2022 World Cup, 2021 Copa America
- Argentina U23: Olympic gold
Cristiano Ronaldo individual honors
- Five Ballons d’Or
- Two FIFA The Best Men’s Player
- Four European Golden Shoes
- Four UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards
- One La Liga Best Player award
- Two Premier League Player of the Season awards
- Two Serie A Footballer of the Year awards
Lionel Messi individual honors
- Eight Ballons d’Or
- Two FIFA The Best Men’s Player
- Six European Golden Shoes
- Two World Cup Golden Balls
- Three UEFA Men’s Player of the Year awards
- Six La Liga Best Player awards