Mikel Arteta reaction —- Arsenal boss responds to controversy-filled comeback win at Newcastle

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Bobby Fong leads Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong: Win or lose, he’s given his all with two Superbike races remaining
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Oregon at Penn State
2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Viktor Hovland withdraws before Ryder Cup singles; match with Harris English results in tie

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MotoAmerica SB 2025 Rd 06 VIR Bobby Fong leads Cameron Beaubier.jpg
Bobby Fong: Win or lose, he’s given his all with two Superbike races remaining
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 27 Oregon at Penn State
2025 College Football Rankings Week 6 Top 25: New No. 1! Oregon, Alabama, and Ole Miss shake up polls
Ryder Cup 2025 - Saturday Morning Foursomes
Viktor Hovland withdraws before Ryder Cup singles; match with Harris English results in tie

Top Clips

nbc_pl_arsgoal2_250928.jpg
Gabriel’s 96th-minute header gives Arsenal lead
nbc_golf_jtholeout_250928.jpg
Thomas lands an Eagle as Ryder Cup crowd erupts
nbc_pl_arsgoal1_250928.jpg
Merino’s header puts Arsenal level with Newcastle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Mikel Arteta reaction —- Arsenal boss responds to controversy-filled comeback win at Newcastle

  
Published September 28, 2025 01:35 PM

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta saw his team rally for three points against a top-six rival in a 2-1 win over Newcastle United at St. James’ Park on Sunday, but he may have a lot of negative thoughts on offer for the press in his post-match reaction.

MORE — Newcastle vs Arsenal recap | Player ratings

Arteta spent extended portions of the first half protesting various calls that did not go in Arsenal’s favor, so his postmatch press conference could be spectacular.

There were several flashpoints in the first half:

  • Arsenal had a penalty overturned when it was determined that Nick Pope flicked the ball away from Viktor Gyokeres before flattening the big forward.
  • Newcastle forward Nick Woltemade had a hand on Gabriel Magalhaes lower back when he leapt to head home a corner kick. Gabriel flew to the turf in hopes of a foul that never arrived for the visitors.
  • Magalhaes then ran out of his way to hit Woltemade in the head/neck area during the run of play. No discipline was given to the Brazilian.

Two of those three cost Arsenal goals or high-danger scoring chances, and Arteta looked apoplectic at times.

But he’ll surely temper his thoughts after Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes struck late to claim all three points in the northeast.

Mikel Arteta reaction — Arsenal boss responds to controversy-filled comeback win at Newcastle

We’ll share all of Arteta’s words as soon as he speaks from Newcastle-upon-Tyne.