Arsenal confirm Bukayo Saka has signed “new long-term contract”

  
Published February 19, 2026 10:16 AM

Arsenal have confirmed that Bukayo Saka has signed a ‘new long-term contract’ with the Gunners, as one of the best wingers in the game is staying in north London.

MORESpurs v Arsenal how to watch, team news, prediction

Saka, 24, has been consistently excellent for Arsenal since coming through from their academy, and the England international has emerged as a real leader for the Gunners as they chase a quadruple this season. Saka has been with the club since the age of eight and he embodies Arsenal.

The timing of the announcement of this much-anticipated new contract is intriguing, as Arsenal have won just two of their last seven games in the Premier League to see their lead atop the table whittled down by surging Manchester City.

News of Saka’s new contract is also arriving just three days before a huge north London derby at Spurs where he is expected to lead Arsenal to a much-needed victory.