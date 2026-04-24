Pirates at Brewers Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 24

The Pittsburgh Pirates (14-11) and Milwaukee Brewers (13-11) meet in a red-hot NL Central Division.

Pittsburgh is coming off a series loss in Texas by the hands of the Rangers. Over the last 11 games, Pittsburgh is 5-6 and has suffered back-to-back wins or losses during that span. If that result continues, Pittsburgh wins today with Paul Skenes on the mound after a 6-1 loss on Thursday. The Pirates are 3-2 with Skenes pitching this season.

Milwaukee lost its series with Detroit after two straight, which broke up a 5-1 streak over six games. Over the last seven days, the Brewers are hitting .249 (14th) with one home run (last). The pitching staff has a 4.04 ERA (13th), plus are 3-1 with Brandon Woodruff on the mound.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game details & how to watch Pirates at Brewers



Date: Friday, April 24, 2026

Time: 7:40 PM EST

Site: American Family Field

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Pirates at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Pittsburgh Pirates (-126), Milwaukee Brewers (+104)

Spread: Brewers +1.5 (-168), Pirates -1.5 (+139)

Total: 7.0

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Brewers



Friday’s pitching matchup (April 24): Paul Skenes vs. Brandon Woodruff



Brewers: Brandon Woodruff

2026 stats: 23.2 IP, 2-0, 3.42 ERA, 0.93 WHIP, 20 Ks, 4 BB



Pirates: Paul Skenes

2026 Stats: 22.0 IP, 3-1, 3.27 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 23 Ks, 7 BB

Who’s Hot? Who’s Not!



The Pirates’ Ryan O’Hearn is hitting .325 with 26 hits and 41 total bases over 80 at-bats

is hitting .325 with 26 hits and 41 total bases over 80 at-bats The Pirates’ Konnor Griffin is hitting .182 with 12 hits and 22 strikeouts over 66 at-bats

is hitting .182 with 12 hits and 22 strikeouts over 66 at-bats The Brewers’ William Contreras is hitting .302 with 26 hits and 39 total bases over 86 at-bats

is hitting .302 with 26 hits and 39 total bases over 86 at-bats The Brewers’ Luis Rengifo is hitting .179 with 12 hits and 10 strikeouts over 67 at-bats

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Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Brewers



The Pirates are 15-10 ATS this season

The Brewers are 15-9 ATS this season

The Pirates are 14-11 to the Over this season

The Brewers are 14-10 to the Over this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers

Rotoworld Bet Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Pirates and the Brewers.



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Pirates on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pirates at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Over on the Game Total of 7.0

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