How to watch West Ham vs Everton live: Stream, TV channel, team news, prediction

This is crunch time for both West Ham and Everton as they meet in east London on Saturday.

WATCH — West Ham v Everton

West Ham have pulled two points clear of the relegation zone with five games to go as Nuno Espirito Santo’s side drew at Crystal Palace on Monday. They have only lost three of their last 12 games to drag themselves out of the bottom three with a handful of games to go, and the Hammers look solid at the back and dangerous on the counter.

Everton lost 2-1 at home in the Merseyside derby in crushing fashion on Sunday but there is still so much positivity around what David Moyes, who worked similar wonders at West Ham a few years ago, is doing in his time back at the Toffees. Everton are right in the hunt for Europe and three points off sixth heading into the final few weeks. If they can somehow start converting more of the big chances they’re creating, they will surely qualify for Europe.

For live updates and highlights throughout West Ham vs Everton, check out PST’s live blog coverage below.

How to watch West Ham vs Everton live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 10am ET Saturday (April 25)

Venue: London Stadium — East London

TV Channel: Peacock

Streaming: Stream live on Peacock

West Ham team news, focus

The Hammers are healthy and the trio of Jarrod Bowen, Taty Castellanos and Crysencio Summerville in attack hold the key to their game plan of countering.

Everton team news, focus

Jarrad Branthwaite has suffered a hamstring injury, which is a blow. Everton will stay tight at the back and look to get Iliman Ndiaye and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall on the ball in the final third as much as possible.

West Ham vs Everton prediction

This two teams play a very similar style and that should lead to a tight, tense game. Back the Toffees to just edge it. West Ham 1-2 Everton.