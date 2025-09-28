Newcastle vs Arsenal player ratings — Who starred and struggled in top-four clash?

Newcastle United and Arsenal player ratings are here following an incident-filled, tense affair at St. James’ Park in Northeast England on Sunday.

The Magpies struck first from Nick Woltemade, who has already delivered two big goals in his short time at Newcastle.

Mikel Merino and Gabriel Magalhaes delivered late goals to boost the points for the North Londoners.

It was a righteous fight for the points, and both Mikel Arteta and Eddie Howe made changes in bids to change the fortunes of the game down the stretch.

Newcastle vs Arsenal player ratings out of 10

Newcastle player ratings vs Arsenal

Nick Pope: 7.5 — Arsenal fans or those who believe Pope should’ve conceded a penalty on Viktor Gyokeres will want to knock this down a point, but the English keeper’s dynamite first half kept the Magpies around long enough for take the lead.

Dan Burn: 5.5 — Hoofed a lot of balls away from danger. An old-school English defending day, only to lose a duel with Gabriel on the Gunners’ winner.

Sven Botman: 6.5 — Immense day was a reminder of what he was prior to injury struggles, only to allow Merinos’ equalizing header.

Malick Thiaw: 7.5 — May not let go of the space vacated by Fabian Schar due to concussion. Tremendous tackle/block on Lewis-Skelly in stoppage time.

Tino Livramento: 6.5 (Off 77') — A good game with a scary ending, as he was stretchered off the pitch following an apparent knee injury following an aerial duel with William Saliba. He suffered an ACL injury with Southampton in 2021-22.

Sandro Tonali: 8 — Game-high three created chances including the assist to Woltemade. Everpresent in the midfield.

Bruno Guimaraes: 6 — His hasty back pass toward Pope led to the Gyokeres incident.

Joelinton (Off 90+4'): 8.5 — The all-action midfielder set the tone with his hard foul on Saka in the first minute and mopped up so many loose balls. Made so many 50/50s into 60/40s just by being there.

Anthony Gordon (Off 66'): 5.5 — Scattershot and a little too excited to make up for lost time in the first half.

Jacob Murphy (Off 66'): 6 — Just 15 touches as the ball spent a lot of time opposite his side of the pitch.

Nick Woltemade (Off 67'): 8 — He looks the part, doesn’t he? So agile for his height and his headed goal took advantage of his physical gifts. In hold-up play, he looks the ideal Man City or Arsenal forward.

Subs

Anthony Elanga (On 66'): 7 — Dangerous.

Kieran Trippier (On 66'): 6.5 — Steady.

William Osula (On 67'): 6 — Neither bad nor good in

Jamaal Lascelles (On 77'): 6 — Gave away a free kick in limited minutes for a gnarly hand to the face of Gyokeres.

Harvey Barnes (On 90+4': N/A

Arsenal player ratings at Newcastle

David Raya: 6 — Comes out for the Tonali’s cross before retreating and missing out on Woltemade’s header. Not a sin but not helpful.

Riccardo Calafiori (Off 70'): 7 — Towel claims aside, the Italian remains such a big part of what Arsenal do well.

Cristhian Mosquera (Off HT): 6 — Far from a lowercase-g goat, but lost both of his aerial duels before giving way to William Saliba.

Gabriel Magalhaes: 6.5 — What a difference a half makes. Couldn’t keep track of Woltemade, who made a nest in his head by the midpoint of the first half. Got away with a shot to the forward’s head/neck area. Made amends with a massive second half which of course included his late winner.

Jurrien Timber: 7.5 — Busy the entire day and might’ve scored on another day.

Martin Zubimendi (Off 82'): 7.5 — Provided a midfield feast for purists along with Rice and Tonali.

Declan Rice: 9 — Barely put a foot wrong and created multiple chances as part of a terrific midfield. Did so well to close down Jacob Murphy’s brilliant 65th minute dribble, then got the assist on the equalizer.

Eberechi Eze: 7 — Did everything but score, as he’ll be cursing Nick Pope on the trip back to North London. What an exciting player.

Bukayo Saka (Off 70'): 8 — Fantastic effort at both ends.

Leandro Trossard (Off 88'): 6.5 — Rattled the post to Pope’s short side in the first half. Not much else of note springs to mind from his day.

Viktor Gyokeres: 7 — Won a penalty that did not withstand VAR review and constantly sought out dangerous positions.