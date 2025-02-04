Mikel Arteta reaction to Arsenal’s transfer window: “We are disappointed”

Mikel Arteta has admitted that Arsenal are “disappointed” they couldn’t improve their squad in the January window.

Over the last month, and for most of the last few years, the Gunners were looking to sign a forward to bolster their squad. That squad has been hit with injuries all season, and then lost Bukayo Saka (for at least two months) and Gabriel Jesus (for the rest of the season) in January.

But despite a reported bid for Ollie Watkins being turned down late in the window, plus interest in Mathys Tel and several other forwards throughout the month, Arsenal didn’t sign a single player in the January window.

Mikel Arteta reaction to Arsenal not signing a striker in the transfer window

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s League Cup semifinal second leg at Newcastle on Wednesday (the Gunners trail 2-0 from the first leg), Arteta was asked about his feelings on the transfer window.

“We had a clear intention which is always when a window opens to explore the opportunities to improve our squad. With players with injuries, we’ve been impacted and we haven’t achieved it,” Arteta said. “We are disappointed in that sense but as well we are very aware that we only want to bring certain kinds of players and we have to be very disciplined with that as well.”

Arteta then explained that the club have moved on and are learning lessons about player recruitment and the way they go about it.

“When you try your best and do things, you see the people and we share the same intentions, when you don’t achieve it okay, for sure there are things to learn from it. But you have to move on and that is a piece that was important in the moment, but now we’ve moved on,” Arteta said.

He added that it’s all about getting the right player “that can make us better” but also referenced finances and that there are “a lot of things that we must stay in the lane that has taken us this far and from there try to improve.”

What do Arsenal do now?

Obviously Arteta and Arsenal wanted help and to sign a new forward but if Kai Havertz goes down injured they have a big problem.

He spoke about Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Martinelli and even youngster Ethan Nwaneri being able to play up front if needed, but that isn’t ideal.

Arsenal are one injury away from another crisis and it’s a big risk to take as they chase two big trophies in the Premier League and Champions League. But they’ve prioritized finding the right player long-term over signing the best player possible in their price range in January.

That is probably the right call but a short-term option sure would’ve eased the pressure on Havertz, Martinelli, teenager Nwaneri, Raheem Sterling and Leandro Trossard, as Saka is still a while from returning.