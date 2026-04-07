Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after late win in Lisbon?

Positive spin: Arsenal were victorious on Tuesday, for the first time in three games, after bowing out of two cups in their last two games.

Slightly more balanced angle: The Gunners created next to nothing and sleepwalked their way to a 1-0 victory over Portuguese side Sporting CP in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarterfinal tie, thanks to Kai Havertz’s 91st-minute goal.

SPORTING 0-1 ARSENAL — Video highlights & recap

Prior to the goal, Arsenal had amassed all of 0.16 xG on six shots in 90 minutes.

Below is the latest Mikel Arteta reaction, speaking after his side pulled off a perfect smash-and-grab job in Lisbon.

Mikel Arteta reaction — What did Arsenal boss say after first-leg win in Lisbon?

We’ll have Arteta’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.