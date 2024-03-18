New kits released for plenty of EURO 2024, Copa America 2024 teams

Plenty of new kits have been dropped for EURO 2024 and Copa America 2024 this summer and there are some absolute beauties.

The USMNT’s new home kit from Nike are nice and clean with the traditional white home kit having some nice splashes of red and blue on the sleeve and collar line with the latter resembling the U.S. flag. The away kit is back to the very popular bomb pop kit with blue and red.

Croatia, as always, have an absolute beauty of a home kit as they’ve gone back to the big red and white checkerboard. Brazil, France and England all have a classic look and the badge on their kits is huge, with France and England having some great away kits with a classic feel to them. Brazil have a snazzy pattern over their kits.

There have been plenty of new kits released from adidas too but the likes of Mexico, Germany and Spain are all very safe options with away kits for Belgium, Spain and Scotland out there with light blue, yellow and baby blue respectively.

Below are the latest kit releases from Nike and adidas, with more to come.

