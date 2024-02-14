 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Eury Perez, and Kyle Bradish
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
Wednesday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona
115th Millrose Games
How to watch the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemvpv2_240213.jpg
Why Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP favorite
nbc_roto_bteroyv2_240213.jpg
Wemby still favorite to win ROY despite Holmgren
nbc_cbb_greggardintv_240213.jpg
Gard pleased with Wisconsin’s win vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Baltimore Orioles at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball SP ADP Battle: Jesus Luzardo, Zach Eflin, Eury Perez, and Kyle Bradish
NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 - Busch Light Pole Qualifying
Wednesday schedule for NASCAR at Daytona
115th Millrose Games
How to watch the 2024 USA Track and Field Indoor Championships

Top Clips

nbc_roto_btemvpv2_240213.jpg
Why Gilgeous-Alexander should be MVP favorite
nbc_roto_bteroyv2_240213.jpg
Wemby still favorite to win ROY despite Holmgren
nbc_cbb_greggardintv_240213.jpg
Gard pleased with Wisconsin’s win vs. Ohio State

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Newcastle vs Bournemouth: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

  
Published February 14, 2024 08:15 AM

Bournemouth looks to snap out of a long Premier League slump by completing a sweep over Newcastle United with a win at St. James’ Park on Saturday.

The Cherries have acquired just two points from five matches since a Boxing Day win over Fulham and have been out-scored 12-4 in that stretch, with no clean sheets.

WATCH NEWCASTLE vs BOURNEMOUTH LIVE

This woeful run comes after Andoni Iraola’s men kicked off a 6W-1D run with a 2-0 win over Newcastle on Nov. 11, but also after their Saturday opponents ended a losing run of their own.

Since losing four-straight and six-of-seven in the Premier League, the Magpies have sandwiched wins over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest around a 4-4 draw at Luton Town.

The defending hasn’t been great, but the Magpies have 10 goals in that stretch despite missing Alexander Isak for much of it. Defender Fabian Schar has three of those goals.

How to watch Newcastle vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock Premium

Online: Premier League on Peacock

Newcastle focus, team news

There have been few better bargains in world football the past few years than Fabian Schar’s move to Newcastle for under $4 million. It’s been highlighted by his purple patch for goals, but Schar’s 2,804 minutes across all competitions this season are extra valuable given the long injury to Sven Botman.

OUT: Alexander Isak (groin), Anthony Gordon (ankle), Sandro Tonali (suspension), Joelinton (thigh), Nick Pope (shoulder), Matt Targett (thigh), Joe Willock (achilles), Elliot Anderson (back) | QUESTIONABLE: Callum Wilson (arm), Jacob Murphy (calf)

Bournemouth focus, team news

Dominic Solanke has just one goal in the five-game winless run after scoring five times including a hat trick in the previous three. He ended a seven-match wait to score against Newcastle by bagging a brace in November.

OUT: Max Aarons (thigh), Tyler Adams (hamstring - out until February), Ryan Fredericks (calf), James Hill (ankle), Philip Billing (suspension)