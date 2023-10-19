Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: How to watch live, stream link, teams news

Two of the Premier League’s most disciplined teams meet very much in-form when Newcastle United hosts Crystal Palace at St. James’ Park on Saturday (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Newcastle have three wins and a draw in its their last four outings and sit four points outside the top four. The Magpies also have midweek Champions League action ahead in the form of Borussia Dortmund at home on Tuesday.

Palace is joint one point behind their weekend hosts, unbeaten in three including a defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Roy Hodgson has overseen one of the Premier League’s stingiest defensive units, allowing just seven goals in eight games, but the Eagles have only scored seven times.

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

Odds: Newcastle (-210) vs Crystal Palace (+600) | Draw (+333)

TV Channel/Stream: Watch online via Peacock Premium

Focus on Newcastle United

QUESTIONABLE: Alexander Isak (knee), Joelinton (thigh), Sven Botman (knee), Joe Willock (achilles), Sandro Tonali (investigation) | OUT: Harvey Barnes (foot)

Focus on Crystal Palace

QUESTIONABLE: Jairo Riedewald (groin), Cheick Doucoure (thigh), Joel Ward (adductor), Matheus Franca (lower back), Jefferson Lerma (thigh), Jeff Schlupp (hamstring), Michael Olise (thigh) | OUT: Dean Henderson (thigh), Nathan Ferguson (thigh), Eberechi Eze (thigh), Naouirou Ahamada (ankle)