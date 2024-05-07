Nottingham Forest lose appeal against four-point deduction

Nottingham Forest have lost their appeal against their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

Forest were hoping to gain points back after the ruling from an independent commission but now remain on 29 points and are three points above the relegation zone with two games to go.

Below is the statement from the Premier League in full.

Premier League statement

An independent Appeal Board has upheld the decision of a Commission to deduct four points from Nottingham Forest following an admitted breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The PSR sanction applied to the assessment period ending Season 2022/23 and was appealed by the club on two grounds. The club argued that the independent Commission committed an error in not treating its sale of a high-profile player shortly after the assessment period as a mitigating factor, and that it committed a further error in electing not to suspend some or all of the points deduction it imposed. Each of these grounds was rejected by the Appeal Board, which found the independent Commission was entitled to immediately impose the sanction it did. The four-point deduction will therefore remain in place.

Click here to read the independent Appeal Board’s full written reasons.

Appeal Boards are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The Appeal Board in this case comprised of the Rt Hon Lord Dyson (chair), David Phillps KC and Daniel Alexander KC, each of whom was appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.

