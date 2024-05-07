 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Final Round
As Nelly Korda resumes historic run, here are PGA Tour players with at least 6 straight wins
Roger Penske IndyCar
Penske suspends key personnel at Indy 500 for St. Pete scandal: ‘I apologize for errors; deeply regret them’
World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 - Stop 2
Tom Daley named to fifth British Olympic diving team with new synchro partner

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
nbc_pft_saquoneagles_240507.jpg
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
nbc_pft_jonesderrickhenry_240507.jpg
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

PNC Championship - Final Round
As Nelly Korda resumes historic run, here are PGA Tour players with at least 6 straight wins
Roger Penske IndyCar
Penske suspends key personnel at Indy 500 for St. Pete scandal: ‘I apologize for errors; deeply regret them’
World Aquatics Diving World Cup 2024 - Stop 2
Tom Daley named to fifth British Olympic diving team with new synchro partner

Top Clips

nbc_pft_ceedeelamb_240507.jpg
Examining Cowboys’ hesitation on Lamb contract
nbc_pft_saquoneagles_240507.jpg
Roseman doesn’t see any talent risk with Barkley
nbc_pft_jonesderrickhenry_240507.jpg
Jones cites salary cap when questioned about Henry

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Nottingham Forest lose appeal against four-point deduction

  
Published May 7, 2024 08:33 AM

Nottingham Forest have lost their appeal against their four-point deduction for breaching Premier League Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSRs).

Forest were hoping to gain points back after the ruling from an independent commission but now remain on 29 points and are three points above the relegation zone with two games to go.

Below is the statement from the Premier League in full.

Premier League statement

An independent Appeal Board has upheld the decision of a Commission to deduct four points from Nottingham Forest following an admitted breach of the Premier League’s Profitability and Sustainability Rules (PSR).

The PSR sanction applied to the assessment period ending Season 2022/23 and was appealed by the club on two grounds. The club argued that the independent Commission committed an error in not treating its sale of a high-profile player shortly after the assessment period as a mitigating factor, and that it committed a further error in electing not to suspend some or all of the points deduction it imposed. Each of these grounds was rejected by the Appeal Board, which found the independent Commission was entitled to immediately impose the sanction it did. The four-point deduction will therefore remain in place.

Click here to read the independent Appeal Board’s full written reasons.

Appeal Boards are independent of the Premier League and member clubs. The Appeal Board in this case comprised of the Rt Hon Lord Dyson (chair), David Phillps KC and Daniel Alexander KC, each of whom was appointed by the independent Chair of the Premier League Judicial Panel.