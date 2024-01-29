Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Nottingham Forest host Arsenal at the City Ground on Tuesday and this is a massive game for both teams in their respective battles.

WATCH NOTTINGHAM FOREST v ARSENAL LIVE

Nuno Espirito Santo’s Forest lost 3-2 at Brentford last time out after he won two of his first three games when he took charge in December. With the Tricky Trees facing a possible points deduction after being charged with breaching financial rules by the Premier League, they are looking very nervously over their shoulder towards the relegation zone. Heading into the midweek slate Forest sit just four points above the bottom three and 18th-place Luton have a game in-hand on them. Pressure is building.

Arsenal have pressure on them for very different reasons as Mikel Arteta’s side remain in the title hunt. They got back to winning ways with a 5-0 thumping of Crystal Palace last time out in the Premier League and they’ve had a nice 10-day break to recover and regroup following a disappointing end to 2023. Arsenal sit five points off the top heading into a big week as they host Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday. A win at Forest will set things up very nicely for the Gunners to chip away at Liverpool’s lead atop the table.

How to watch Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Tuesday (January 30)

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Focus on Nottingham Forest, team news

There is so much uncertainty swirling around Forest given the charges against them and Nuno Espirito Santo is doing his best to steady the ship. Six players are away at the Africa Cup of Nations and Awoniyi’s absence continues to hurt Forest in terms of taking their chances. On the counter they’re a real threat but they have to shore things up defensively and it seems like they want to sign a new goalkeeper in the final days of the January window as USMNT’s Matt Turner has struggled in recent months.

OUT: Taiwo Awoniyi (groin), Ibrahim Sangare (international duty), Serge Aurier (international duty), Cheikhou Kouyate (international duty), Moussa Niakhate (ankle), Ola Aina (international duty), Willy Boly (international duty), Felipe (thigh), Nuno Tavares (unable to face parent club)| QUESTIONABLE: Anthony Elanga (knock), Divock Origi (groin)

Focus on Arsenal, team news

The Gunners were in full flow against Palace last time out but they did see both Declan Rice and Gabriel suffer small injuries. The duo should be fine to face Forest and Arsenal’s 10-day break came at the perfect time as their squad is looking healed and ready for a big final few months of the season. Now, who will score the goals Arsenal need for glory in the Premier League and Champions League? Gabriel Jesus is playing well but hasn’t been prolific, while Gabriel Martinelli, Leandro Trossard and Bukayo Saka are all expected to step up and deliver plenty of goals in the coming months.

OUT: Jurrien Timber (torn ACL - out for season), Fabio Vieira (hip), Takehiro Tomiyasu (international duty), Thomas Partey (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Declan Rice (hamstring), Gabriel (undisclosed)