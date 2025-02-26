Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal: Gunners blanked again

It’s saying something even for this fantastic Nottingham Forest season that the Tricky Trees can be disappointed by only taking a draw from Arsenal at the City Ground on Wednesday.

The nil-nil draw saw visiting Arsenal again shut out in a crucial late-season match, and the Gunners finish the day 13 points back of leaders Liverpool. Mikel Arteta spoke bitter words after the game, as Arsenal’s title fire has dimmed to a flicker.

Forest defended resolutely and threatened more than once on the counter attack, but ultimately fail to make up ground on the second-place Gunners.

Nottingham Forest finish the day with 48 points, still six back of Arsenal.

Wasted chances in a season that’s also becoming a wasted chance

Riccardo Calafiori’s cranking of the far post in the first half turned out to be a warning sign, but not to Nottingham Forest. The Arsenal back’s nearly moment was the most dangerous chance for the Gunners who again produced nothing with Mikel Merino up top. Only two of the Gunners 13 shots found their way on target as 65% possession couldn’t help Arsenal to a full expected goal on the day (0.95). Obviously injuries to Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Kai Havertz are a massive pain beyond the ailments themselves, but a team this talented needed answers in January. It says something that some Gunners supporters will be lamenting the departures of Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson at the moment. Barring something crazy, Arsenal have thrown away a glorious chance at a long-awaited title, as so many usually-powerful teams have underachieved this season. Sad, really, and Arteta showed bitterness after the draw.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal player ratings

(from fotmob.com)

What’s next?

Forest host Ipswich Town in the FA Cup fifth round on Monday, then welcome Man City to town early March 8 in the Premier League.

Arsenal are out of the FA Cup and get the weekend off before a Champions League Round of 16 first leg at PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday. They’ll then go to Manchester United in the Premier League on March 9.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal final score: 0-0

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live updates

Disappointing from Arsenal

The Gunners have a great pair of chances but Martin Odegaard is offside in the build-up before Murillo makes a great block and Sels a good save.

It’s just been missing something, all day. And now Forest have a corner.

0-0, 88'.

Raya keeps it scoreless!

David Raya wasn’t at his best against West Ham but he’s made a big save here.

Morgan Gibbs-White slips Chris Wood into the box, but the Kiwi dealing with a Gabriel Magalhaes challenge and perhaps that helps Raya make a fine save.

Oleksandr Zinchenko enters for Jorginho.

Arsenal into the final 20 minutes and looking like, at best, in this game.

Two Forest subs

Ryan Yates and Danilo enter the game for Dominguez and Elanga. Still 0-0.

Arsenal sub

Kieran Tierney for Calafiori coming out of halftime. The Italian was on yellow.

Halftime — Nottingham Forest 0-0 Arsenal

It’s what you’d expect from this game, given these teams’ seasons.

Arsenal have more shot attempts and way more of the ball but the danger has truly been minimal.

Mikel Merino is not a center forward, and that’s not his fault. Mikel Arteta needs to amend this.

xG under 0.30, with just 0.06 from the hosts.

Calafiori off the bar

Italian back Riccardo Calafiori spins off his man and sends the bar swirling around the reach of Matz Sels.

But — clank! The ball snaps off the far post and the game remains 0-0.

The chances comes moments after Callum Hudson-Odoi thought he’d drawn a penalty at the other end.

Things are picking up as we enter the 26th minute.

Gunners find footing

Martin Odegaard looks especially driven and helps produce a 19th minute corner kick.

Forest deal with it, but Arsenal get the ball right back. Possession is about 60% to the Gunners.

Milenkovic early caution after good start

Forest look good in the first three minutes, winning a dangerous free kick from the right.

But Nikola Milenkovic slows the restart after a foul is called on Forest to end the threat, and he’s shown a yellow card for his troubles.

Nottingham Forest lineup

Sels, Williams, Murillo, Milenkovic, Aina, Anderson, Dominguez, Hudson-Odoi, Gibbs-White, Elanga, Wood

Arsenal lineup

Raya, Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori, Jorginho, Rice, Odegaard, Nwaneri, Trossard, Merino

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal preview

Forest are coming off a 4-3 loss to Newcastle that left Nuno Espirito Santo feeling less than satisfied by officials, while Arsenal failed to finish any chances in a surprise 1-0 loss to West Ham.

Arsenal’s 53 points are 11 points back of leaders Liverpool, who also face a top-four side on Wednesday. The Gunners have a game-in-hand on Liverpool but not on third-place Forest, who are six points back.

Nottingham Forest team news, focus

OUT: Carlos Miguel (thigh)

Arsenal team news, focus

OUT: Kai Havertz (hamstring - MORE), Gabriel Jesus (torn ACL - out for season), Bukayo Saka (hamstring - MORE), Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee), Gabriel Martinelli (hamstring), Myles Lewis-Skelly (suspension)

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal prediction

Arsenal are without their three top xG+xA/90 producers for this game and there are further attackers who may not be fit for this game. Forest remain fit and firing, and their depth in attack is a real strength. Nottingham Forest 2-1 Arsenal.