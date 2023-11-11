 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2023
Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice
Alex Bowman ready for reset after injury, season of lessons
In-Season Tournament - Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Keyonte George given keys to Jazz offense
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertonthirdgoal_231111.jpg
Gueye gives Everton 3-2 lead v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_231111.jpg
Edouard erases Everton’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_arsbur_zinchenkogoal_231111.jpg
Zinchenko’s acrobatic effort puts Arsenal 3-1 up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2023
Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice
Alex Bowman ready for reset after injury, season of lessons
In-Season Tournament - Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Keyonte George given keys to Jazz offense
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evertonthirdgoal_231111.jpg
Gueye gives Everton 3-2 lead v. Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_palacesecondgoal_231111.jpg
Edouard erases Everton’s lead over Palace
nbc_pl_arsbur_zinchenkogoal_231111.jpg
Zinchenko’s acrobatic effort puts Arsenal 3-1 up

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
NBCSports Header Logo

Oleksandr Zinchenko scores stunning scissor volley for Arsenal vs Burnley (video)

  
Published November 11, 2023 11:51 AM

Oleksandr Zinchenko is said to be one of the best technical players around and he certainly showed that off with a stunning scissor volley for Arsenal against Burnley.

WATCH ARSENAL v BURNLEY REPLAY

The Ukrainian international had a brilliant game as he surged forward from left back on multiple occasions as Arsenal dominated Burnley.

Zinchenko then scored a superb goal in the second half as the home supporters went wild as the fans’ favorite celebrated wildly. And why not after a goal like this!?

Oleksandr Zinchenko scores stunning goal

A corner into the box caused chaos as the ball was headed onto the bar.

The rebound then found its way to the edge of the box and was scissor-volleyed home by Zinchenko.

An absolutely stunning finish as his teammates and all of the Arsenal fans went wild.