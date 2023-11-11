Oleksandr Zinchenko scores stunning scissor volley for Arsenal vs Burnley (video)
Oleksandr Zinchenko is said to be one of the best technical players around and he certainly showed that off with a stunning scissor volley for Arsenal against Burnley.
WATCH ARSENAL v BURNLEY REPLAY
The Ukrainian international had a brilliant game as he surged forward from left back on multiple occasions as Arsenal dominated Burnley.
Zinchenko then scored a superb goal in the second half as the home supporters went wild as the fans’ favorite celebrated wildly. And why not after a goal like this!?
Oleksandr Zinchenko scores stunning goal
A corner into the box caused chaos as the ball was headed onto the bar.
The rebound then found its way to the edge of the box and was scissor-volleyed home by Zinchenko.
An absolutely stunning finish as his teammates and all of the Arsenal fans went wild.
A SUPERB goal from Oleksandr Zinchenko! 🔥 #ARSBUR— NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) November 11, 2023
📺 @peacock pic.twitter.com/Pv7odTV2XF