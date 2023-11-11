 Skip navigation
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Cup of China 2023
Adam Siao Him Fa overtakes Shoma Uno to win Cup of China
NASCAR Cup Series South Point 400 - Practice
Alex Bowman ready for reset after injury, season of lessons
In-Season Tournament - Utah Jazz v Memphis Grizzlies
Basketball Pickups: Keyonte George given keys to Jazz offense
  • Noah Rubin
    ,
  • Noah Rubin
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_wolgoal2_231111.jpg
Lemina gets Wolves’ stoppage-time winner v. Spurs
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_231111.jpg
Sarabia’s volley puts Wolves level v. Tottenham
nbc_pl_totgoal1_231111.jpg
Johnson gets Spurs on the board early v. Wolves

Pablo Sarabia scores incredible goal for Wolves vs Tottenham

  
Published November 11, 2023 09:36 AM

Pablo Sarabia scored an absolutely stunning goal in the 91st minute as Wolves beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an incredible ending.

This is a goal of the season contender from the man who came off the bench in the 87th minute.

Molineux erupted when the substitute smashed home at the near post following a mind-boggling piece of skill as he made it 1-1, then Mario Lemina scored in the 98th minute to make it 2-1 and stun Tottenham.

Breaking down Pablo Sarabia’s incredible goal

The deserved equalizer came as substitute Sarabia had an incredible first touch from Cunha’s ball over the top.

That allowed the ball to remain in the air as Sarabia then volleyed home in one swift movement and beat the esc

Tottenham were punished for sitting back so deep for the entire game and Sarabia not only scored this stunner to make it 1-1 but he then set up Lemina for the winner.