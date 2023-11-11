Pablo Sarabia scores incredible goal for Wolves vs Tottenham

Pablo Sarabia scored an absolutely stunning goal in the 91st minute as Wolves beat Tottenham 2-1 on Saturday thanks to an incredible ending.

This is a goal of the season contender from the man who came off the bench in the 87th minute.

Molineux erupted when the substitute smashed home at the near post following a mind-boggling piece of skill as he made it 1-1, then Mario Lemina scored in the 98th minute to make it 2-1 and stun Tottenham.

Breaking down Pablo Sarabia’s incredible goal

The deserved equalizer came as substitute Sarabia had an incredible first touch from Cunha’s ball over the top.

That allowed the ball to remain in the air as Sarabia then volleyed home in one swift movement and beat the esc

Tottenham were punished for sitting back so deep for the entire game and Sarabia not only scored this stunner to make it 1-1 but he then set up Lemina for the winner.