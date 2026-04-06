Paris Saint-Germain vs Liverpool predicted lineups: Who will start in Champions League first leg at PSG?

The knockout rounds put Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain together again this season, this year one round later in the quarterfinal stage.

PSG dispatched Liverpool over two legs in the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League Round of 16, coming back from a 1-0 deficit at the Parc des Princes to beat the Reds in penalties at Anfield.

It was a tale of two halves dripping in classic “That’s football” as the eventual champion Parisiens lost the first leg despite out-attempting Liverpool 27-2 in Paris and won the second leg despite Liverpool putting seven of their 19 shots on target.

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The first leg is again in France and Arne Slot won’t necessarily mimic his tactics against Luis Enrique, who would take last season’s first leg performance 10 out of 10 times. And he could use many of the same components. Gone are Gianluigi Donnarumma — now with Man City — while Fabian Ruiz is out with a knee injury and Bradley Barcola has been dealing with an ankle injury, but their 4-3-3 remains dangerous from back-to-front.

Liverpool are a much different team without last season’s two-legged starters Luis Diaz, Trent Alexander-Arnold, and the late Diogo Jota while Alisson Becker is hurt, Andy Robertson is second-choice this season, and Mohamed Salah looks to have lost a step in what will be his last season at Anfield.

How much magic does Liverpool have left, and can they take advantage of the absence of Ruiz in the middle of the park? Here are some possible lineups for both sides.

Paris Saint-Germain predicted lineup vs Liverpool

——- Safonov ——

—- Hakimi —- Marquinhos —- Pacho —- Mendes —-

—— Neves—- Vitinha —- Zaire-Emery —-

—— Doue —- Dembele —- Kvaratskhelia —-

Bradley Barcola is set to miss this leg and star forward Ousmane Dembele has been playing with a minor calf injury. Enrique could use Desire Doue in the midfield if he wants to move Dembele to wing or start Kang-in Lee, while Goncalo Ramos is also an option up top. Illia Zabarnyi gets plenty of time at center back this season, while Lucas Hernandez and Lucas Beraldo are a valuable backs.

Liverpool predicted lineup at PSG

——- Mamardashvili ——

—- Szoboszlai —- Konate —- Van Dijk —- Kerkez —-

—— Gravenberch —- Mac Allister —-

—— Salah —- Wirtz—- Gakpo —-

——- Ekitike ——-

Alexander Isak could make his long-awaited return for Liverpool but a starting role seems beyond the pale. Alisson Becker will not be fit to play, but Liverpool have everyone else available. The Reds seem to be better when Cody Gakpo is in the fold, and Slot may be tempted to go more attack-minded and return Dominik Szoboszlai to right back rather than re-roll the back four that were ripped apart by Man City.