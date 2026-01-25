 Skip navigation
Patrick Dorgu slams Manchester United in front of Arsenal (video)

  
Published January 25, 2026 12:51 PM

Upset bids require moments of magic, and Manchester United wide man Patrick Dorgu has supplied just that at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

Arsenal took an early lead over their visitors, but Bryan Mbeumo had the game level at the break as the longtime rivals hoped for a second-half breakthrough.

WATCH Arsenal v Manchester United

Man United’s came first via a neat give-and-go(-and-give-and-go) between Bruno Fernandes and Dorgu, the Dane then unleashing a rocket from well outside the 18 to defy David Raya.

The Red Devils came all the way back to lead 2-1, but can they hold onto the three points in North London and re-enliven this title race? Follow and stream the game here.

