Pep Guardiola reaction as Erling Haaland stays red hot, Manchester City blank Everton

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez’s grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newfirstgoal_251018.jpg
Woltemade’s cheeky finish brings Newcastle level
nbc_pl_bursecondgoal_251018.jpg
Tchaouna’s worldie doubles Burnley’s lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_crysecondgoal_251018.jpg
Mateta’s brace brings Palace level with Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Detroit Lions at Kansas City Chiefs
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 7 of 2025 season
DP World India Championship 2025 - Day Three
Tommy Fleetwood, Shane Lowry chasing Keita Nakajima in final round of India Championship
MLB: Playoffs-Toronto Blue Jays at Seattle Mariners
Mariners a win from first World Series, beat Blue Jays behind Suárez’s grand slam for 3-2 ALCS lead

Top Clips

nbc_pl_newfirstgoal_251018.jpg
Woltemade’s cheeky finish brings Newcastle level
nbc_pl_bursecondgoal_251018.jpg
Tchaouna’s worldie doubles Burnley’s lead v. Leeds
nbc_pl_crysecondgoal_251018.jpg
Mateta’s brace brings Palace level with Cherries

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Odds by
draftkings_logo.png
draftkings-linear-fc.png

Pep Guardiola reaction as Erling Haaland stays red hot, Manchester City blank Everton

  
Published October 18, 2025 11:56 AM

Pep Guardiola will surely be asked about red-hot Manchester City forward Erling Haaland after the Norwegian returned to the Premier League to bag a brace against Everton on Saturday.

Haaland scored a hat trick on international duty for Norway versus Israel this week, and added two more goals to his haul as he continues his race to become the fastest Premier League player to 100 goals.

MORE — Man City vs Everton recap, video highlights

He scored with his head and left peg on Saturday as Man City and their star striker labored a bit before bagging quickfire goals around the hour mark.

Guardiola should have plenty to say after City returned from the break and found their footing ahead of two tricky away matches at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and to Aston Villa on Sunday, October 26.

Pep Guardiola reaction as Erling Haaland stays red hot, Manchester City blank Everton

We’ll share all of Guardiola’s words as soon as he speaks from the Etihad Stadium.