Pep Guardiola will surely be asked about red-hot Manchester City forward Erling Haaland after the Norwegian returned to the Premier League to bag a brace against Everton on Saturday.

Haaland scored a hat trick on international duty for Norway versus Israel this week, and added two more goals to his haul as he continues his race to become the fastest Premier League player to 100 goals.

He scored with his head and left peg on Saturday as Man City and their star striker labored a bit before bagging quickfire goals around the hour mark.

Guardiola should have plenty to say after City returned from the break and found their footing ahead of two tricky away matches at Villarreal in the Champions League on Tuesday and to Aston Villa on Sunday, October 26.

Pep Guardiola reaction as Erling Haaland stays red hot, Manchester City blank Everton

We’ll share all of Guardiola’s words as soon as he speaks from the Etihad Stadium.