Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Haaland’s 100th PL goal, wild win vs Fulham?

  
Published December 2, 2025 04:44 PM

After a rocky start to their 2025-26 Premier League campaign, Manchester City have become exactly what we expected Pep Guardiola’s side to be this season: a goal-scoring juggernaut with defensive issues.

FULHAM 4-5 MAN CITY Video highlights & recap

Below is the latest Guardiola reaction, speaking after Erling Haaland hit 100 goals in the Premier League and his side moved to within two points of leaders Arsenal (for the time being).

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Haaland 100th goal, win vs Fulham?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.