Kurt Busch.jpg
Kurt Busch, Harry Gant and Ray Hendrick selected to 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame class
HOCKEY: FEB 11 Women's Rivalry Series - USA vs Canada
Hilary Knight, fulfilled, eyes fifth, final Olympics in 2026
NHOF Class of 2025 Hall of Honor
NBC Sports Digital’s ballots for the 2026 NASCAR Hall of Fame

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
nbc_pl_kdbleaving_250520.jpg
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250520.jpg
Jebbison scores consolation goal against Man City

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Kevin De Bruyne’s final home game, Rodri’s return?

  
Published May 20, 2025 05:55 PM

The math is very simple for Manchester City: Win on the final day of the Premier League season, and they’ll be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

MAN CITY 3-1 BOURNEMOUTH - Highlights, recap & analysis

Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth put Pep Guardiola’s side one more victory away from securing their place in the Champions League as they leapfrogged all three of Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa with one game left to play. Speaking of only one game left to play, Sunday’s trip to Fulham will be the final game in a blue shirt for Kevin De Bruyne, who said goodbye to the home fans at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
For the final time as a Manchester City player at the Etihad, Kevin De Bruyne is subbed off and receives a standing ovation from his fans.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Kevin De Bruyne’s final home game?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.

Kevin De Bruyne, on playing his final home game as a Man City player

“Manchester is home. Manchester is where these little kids were born. I came here with my wife, Michelle, to stay for a long time, didn’t expect to be here 10 years. To do what we’ve done as a club, supporters, teammates — we’ve won everything. We made the city, the club bigger, and now they’re going to take over.”

“A bit weird. I don’t know. Its been unbelievable to have the 10 years that I’ve had over here. It’s been an unbelievable ride, an absolute pleasure.

“I want to bring joy to people, play offensive football, [be] creative — that is what I am on the pitch and I want to have fun. I think we had a lot of fun over the 10 years. You win, you lose sometimes. It was a joy working really hard and creating something for this club which brought the club much better than it was before. I’m super proud.”

“I think life and a career is a journey. There has been so many ups and also down and you have to get through the moments and enjoy it. Every moment I enjoyed a lot and I learned from the bad moments. It’s been amazing.”

Kevin De Buyne to have statue erected outside Etihad Stadium

“It means I will always be part of this club. I always represent a small piece of that and whenever I come back with these guys [children] and with family and friends, I will be able to see myself standing around the stadium. I will always be here.”