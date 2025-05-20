Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Kevin De Bruyne’s final home game, Rodri’s return?

The math is very simple for Manchester City: Win on the final day of the Premier League season, and they’ll be in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Tuesday’s 3-1 victory over Bournemouth put Pep Guardiola’s side one more victory away from securing their place in the Champions League as they leapfrogged all three of Newcastle, Chelsea and Aston Villa with one game left to play. Speaking of only one game left to play, Sunday’s trip to Fulham will be the final game in a blue shirt for Kevin De Bruyne, who said goodbye to the home fans at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after Kevin De Bruyne’s final home game?

Kevin De Bruyne, on playing his final home game as a Man City player

“Manchester is home. Manchester is where these little kids were born. I came here with my wife, Michelle, to stay for a long time, didn’t expect to be here 10 years. To do what we’ve done as a club, supporters, teammates — we’ve won everything. We made the city, the club bigger, and now they’re going to take over.”

“A bit weird. I don’t know. Its been unbelievable to have the 10 years that I’ve had over here. It’s been an unbelievable ride, an absolute pleasure.

“I want to bring joy to people, play offensive football, [be] creative — that is what I am on the pitch and I want to have fun. I think we had a lot of fun over the 10 years. You win, you lose sometimes. It was a joy working really hard and creating something for this club which brought the club much better than it was before. I’m super proud.”

“I think life and a career is a journey. There has been so many ups and also down and you have to get through the moments and enjoy it. Every moment I enjoyed a lot and I learned from the bad moments. It’s been amazing.”

Kevin De Buyne to have statue erected outside Etihad Stadium

“It means I will always be part of this club. I always represent a small piece of that and whenever I come back with these guys [children] and with family and friends, I will be able to see myself standing around the stadium. I will always be here.”