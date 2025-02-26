 Skip navigation
Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after narrowly beating Spurs?

  
Published February 26, 2025 04:26 PM

Manchester City looked back to their brilliant best for 45 minutes as they dominated Tottenham Hotspur in every facet, before Pep Guardiola’s side held on for dear life after the break to secure a much-needed 1-0 victory in north London on Wednesday.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0-1 MANCHESTER CITY - Highlights, recap & analysis

Erling Haaland bagged his 20th Premier League goal of the season after just 12 minutes and the four-time defending champions should have been 3-0 ahead by halftime. After the restart, however, it was more of the same problems for Man City, for whom no lead has looked truly safe this season. Three points in the end, though, and they’re back up to 4th in the table, three points clear for (what we presume to be) a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after narrowly beating Spurs?

We’ll have Guardiola’s post-match interviews and press conference as soon as they start, here.