Manchester City’s 2-1 victory over Aston Villa sent them back up to 3rd in the Premier League table, in the driver seat for a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League, after Matheus Nunes scored a dramatic stoppage-time for Pep Guardiola’s side on Tuesday.

MAN CITY 2-1 ASTON VILLA - Highlights, recap & analysis

Now with four games left to play, four points separate 3rd-place Man City (61 points) from 7th-place Aston Villa (57), with Nottingham Forest (60) in 4th, Newcastle (59) in 5th and Chelsea (57) in 6th. All but two of them will qualify, unless Arsenal (2nd - 66 points) win the Champions League this season, in which case the 6th-place finisher would also qualify.

Pep Guardiola reaction — What did Man City boss say after stoppage-time win over Aston Villa?

“We are not used to [winning late]. I think winning games in the last minute belongs to Liverpool so many times for Jurgen [Klopp], Arsenal as well for Mikel [Arteta]. We are not used to it so I’m really, really happy for the goal we scored at the end. We are in the last four or five games, with a Champions League contender like Aston Villa, you know it’s one of the top, best teams in Europe. We played really, really good in all departments. Aggressive in our duels, the back-four was unbelievable. I’m really pleased for the game we played.”

…

“Football is emotion. I feel it for the fans, for the players, for ourselves. We have a lot of pressure for the club to go to the Champions League next season. In the last two games against Aston Villa, away and here, were so, so difficult. The players behaved unbelievably, so we are really pleased.”

…

"[Matheus Nunes] is an unbelievable player,. especially this season when we have a lot of players playing in positions they are not used to but it seems like they are enjoying it. There was a lot of quality from us up front.”

…

“It gives us a lot of boost. This season has been really tough, especially now in the last few weeks of the season. We have started to get the energy back and everyone is playing good and now you can see what we can do. The target is to finish this season as best as possible and to qualify for the Champions League.”

Man City right back Matheus Nunes, on his game-winning goal…

“The game was very important. This was a very important game, a very tough opponent and we came with the mentality we needed to win this game — and that’s what happened.”