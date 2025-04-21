How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live: Stream link, TV, team news, prediction

Manchester City host Aston Villa on Tuesday in a huge game in the race for Champions League qualification.

City sit fourth but are just one point ahead of seventh-place Villa. It really is that tight.

WATCH — Manchester City v Aston Villa

Both teams have hit form at the right time of the season, with City winning three of their last four — including a late win at Everton on Saturday — and are unbeaten in five to put themselves in a decent spot to finish in the top five and keep their record going of always reaching the Champions League under Pep Guardiola. Amid injuries galore, a squad rebuild and the constant uncertainty surrounding the alleged charges against them, Manchester City have had a tough 2024-25. But they have a chance to finish it on a high by finishing in the top five and also winning the FA Cup, as this game could very well be a preview of the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 17.

Aston Villa are the form team in the Premier League, winning five in a row (and 10 of their last 11 in all competitions) as Unai Emery’s side battered another red-hot team Newcastle 4-1 at home on Saturday. With a wealth of talented attacking and midfield options to choose from, Emery has a fully-fit squad and is rotating expertly. Their run to the Champions League quarterfinals, losing narrowly to PSG 5-4 on aggregate, proved they belong with the big boys and Villa are desperate to get back into that competition next season.

How to watch Manchester City vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off time: 3pm ET Tuesday (April 22)

Venue: Etihad Stadium — Manchester

TV Channel: USA

Streaming: Watch live on NBC.com

Manchester City team news, focus

Ederson has been struggling with injury so Stefan Ortega is likely to keep his place in goal. Manuel Akanji could come in at center back with Josko Gvardiol going to left back, but youngster Nico O’Reilly has been playing really well there out of position. The likes of Kovacic, Foden, Doku and Grealish are all pushing for starts in midfield, but the experience of De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gunodgan has been preferred recently alongside Nico Gonzalez.

OUT: Rodri (knee), John Stones (thigh), Nathan Ake (foot), Erling Haaland (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Ederson (muscular)

Aston Villa team news, focus

Emery will likely rotate his midfield and attack and don’t be surprised if Rashford starts in place of Watkins, plus Ramsey is likely to start ahead of Asensio. Onana could start in central midfield too as Villa’s subs all had a huge impact in their big win against Newcastle at the weekend. Lucas Digne is likely to start at left back and Pau Torres could come back in at center back too. Villa have two supremely talented players for each position available and Emery is using that squad strength superbly.

Manchester City vs Aston Villa prediction

This feels like it will be a fun one. Both teams are better when they go for it and attack and City have found a better defensive solidity in recent weeks. But Villa are experts at picking teams off and are in a great moment. Manchester City 2-2 Aston Villa.