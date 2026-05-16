Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City manager say after FA Cup win?

The reaction from Manchester City’s boss Pep Guardiola after winning the FA Cup trophy against Chelsea was one of sheer delight.

City have won the League Cup and FA Cup trophies this season, and they could still make it a domestic treble in the final week of the league campaign with winning the Premier League title still possible.

Here is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction from Wembley as he celebrated with his players and fans after winning a 20th trophy as Man City manager.

Pep Guardiola reaction

Reaction to come...