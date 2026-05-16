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WNBA: Las Vegas Aces at Connecticut Sun
A’ja Wilson scores 45 points as the Aces outlast the short-handed Sun 101-94
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Pittsburgh Pirates
Schwarber hits majors-leading 19th and 20th HRs, Phillies beat Pirates 11-9 in 10 innings
MLB: New York Yankees at New York Mets
Mets pitcher Clay Holmes sidelined indefinitely with broken leg after getting hit by line drive

Top Clips

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Highlights: Mystics escape OT thriller vs. Fever
aces_suns_hl_raw_260515.jpg
Highlights: A’ja drops 45 on Sun in Aces win
nbc_nas_trucksdover_260515.jpg
HLs: Craftsman Truck Series at Dover

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Pep Guardiola reaction: What did Manchester City manager say after FA Cup win?

  
Published May 16, 2026 12:06 PM

The reaction from Manchester City’s boss Pep Guardiola after winning the FA Cup trophy against Chelsea was one of sheer delight.

City have won the League Cup and FA Cup trophies this season, and they could still make it a domestic treble in the final week of the league campaign with winning the Premier League title still possible.

Here is the latest Pep Guardiola reaction from Wembley as he celebrated with his players and fans after winning a 20th trophy as Man City manager.

Pep Guardiola reaction

Reaction to come...