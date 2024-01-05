It’s good to dream and fans of every Premier League club are dreaming of a superstar signing (or three!) in January who will take their season to new heights.

But who would be a perfect signing for each club?

“Can we sign a clinical forward to put away those chances and realize our European or title dreams?” “Will that No. 10 arrive who can spark the attack to move up the table?” “Can we find a solid center back to shore up our leaky defense and stay up?”

These are the kind of questions you’re all asking yourselves right now and below are answers and suggestions about what transfer would make sense for each Premier League club in January.

Perfect transfers for each Premier League team in January

Arsenal - Central striker

Mikel Arteta’s side are missing one player: a target forward who is great at tap ins and occupying space in the box. Before you scoff at this, think about how Man City have become more ruthless since Erling Haaland arrived. Arsenal have everything other than that poacher in the box and Ivan Toney is the dream signing but will he be too expensive? Arsenal have spent big when they’ve needed to in recent years and Toney could be the final piece of the jigsaw.

Top target: Ivan Toney

Aston Villa - Right back

Whenever Matty Cash is out injured Villa have a big problem at right back. Ezri Konsa is doing okay out of position but Unai Emery would love more depth in this area for the top four and Europa Conference League push in the second half of the season. They’ve been linked with Bayer Leverkusen right wing-back Jeremie Frimpong and he’d be a perfect fit for Villa’s style of play.

Top target: Jeremie Frimpong

Bournemouth - Forward

Dominic Solanke needs a little help with carrying the attacking load at Bournemouth and Maxwel Cornet could be a very good option. He’s not getting minutes at West Ham and the Ivorian forward is very flexible and can play in multiple positions in Iraola’s system. He would be a perfect signing for Bournemouth.

Top target: Maxwel Cornet

Brentford - Left back

With Rico Henry out injured Brentford have been playing players out of position at left back and Thomas Frank has said this is where they want to strengthen. Sergio Gomez on loan from Man City would be a great addition and a very Brentford-esque signing.

Top target: Sergio Gomez

Brighton - Right back

The Seagulls have so many injuries and right back seems to be a problem area for them with Lamptey and Veltman so often missing. Brighton always unearth gems from nowhere but perhaps some Premier League experience would be a solid move to add depth in this area. Calum Chambers is a versatile player who could slot in to so many positions in Roberto De Zerbi’s system and is probably available on loan.

Top target: Calum Chambers

Burnley - Central striker

Vincent Kompany needs a lethal finisher and former Burnley star Danny Ings should be available on loan in January. That would be a savvy pick-up.

Top target: Danny Ings

Chelsea - Goalkeeper

Yes, Djorde Petrovic has done well since coming in but if free agent David de Gea is still available by the end of January then Chelsea should look to pick him up, even if it’s on a short-term deal until the end of the season. Aaron Ramsdale would be a tougher deal to get done as Arsenal want to keep him but he will not want to remain as a back-up.

Top target(s): David de Gea, Aaron Ramsdale

Crystal Palace - Central midfielder

Roy Hodgson loves Eric Dier and Spurs’ utility man is out of favor under Ange Postecoglou. This is a sensible transfer for all involved.

Top target: Eric Dier

Everton - Central striker

They nearly signed Che Adams late in the summer window and he has just six months left on his Southampton contract. Adams would be a great back-up option to Dominic Calvert-Lewin and Beto’s arrival at Goodison has yet to work out. If not, Wilfried Gnoto’s future at Leeds uncertain and Everton have been tracking him too. It would be a smart pick up as the Italian international has so much potential and his pace is perfect for the way they play on the counter.

Top target(s): Che Adams, Wilfried Gnonto

Fulham - No. 10

Fulham’s squad looks pretty set but with Fabio Carvalho recalled from his loan spell at Leipzig by Liverpool, perhaps a move back to Fulham makes sense? Carvalho broke through as a teenager at Fulham and would be back where he is loved and adored.

Top target: Fabio Carvalho

Liverpool - Left back

Injuries to Andy Robertson and Kostas Tsimikas has exposed Liverpool’s left-side and Klopp needs to think about a long-term replacement for Robertson. USMNT star Robinson has been in fine form for Fulham and is on the list of several big clubs.

Top target: Antonee Robinson

Luton Town - Central defender

Rob Edwards’ side have picked up some great experienced PL players on good deals (Andros Townsend and Ross Barkley have been superb) and Eric Dier would be a perfect addition for the way the Hatters play with three at the back, or he could slot into midfield too.

Top target: Eric Dier

Manchester City - Left back

It’s hard to know who would upgrade City’s team but it’s clear they need a natural left back with so many center backs played out of position there when Pep plays four at the back. Even when they play three at the back the left-sided defender is often uncomfortable. It feels like Marc Cucurella could be a good, sensible pick-up and would suit City’s system much better than Chelsea’s.

Top target: Marc Cucurella

Manchester United - Central striker

United aren’t going to do big business in January but if they move out Jadon Sancho on loan then there’s a spot open and Timo Werner would be a pretty decent option given how well they play on the counter.

Top target: Timo Werner

Newcastle United - Central midfielder

Eddie Howe needs extra help in midfield and Kalvin Phillips needs minutes. He would start alongside Bruno Guimaraes and Phillips’ long-range passing would be perfect to set Gordon, Isak and Almiron away on the counter.

Top target: Kalvin Phillips

Nottingham Forest - Goalkeeper

Forest have struggled at the goalkeeping department this season and Keylor Navas settled things down nicely last season when he came in on loan from PSG. A similar move looks likely and extra experience is always helpful ahead of the expected relegation scrap. Aaron Ramsdale on loan could be a good option if Arsenal sanction it.

Top target: Keylor Navas, Aaron Ramsdale

Sheffield United - Goalkeeper

The Blades need extra creativity if they are going to have a chance of staying up and the arrival of Ben Brereton Diaz on loan from Villarreal is a great short-term option. A goalkeeper should be the next big focus and Kasper Schmeichel has been linked with a move back to the Premier League as Chris Wilder needs experience and should only sign players who will make an immediate impact. Also, Arsenal may sanction a loan move for Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United and he has a strong connection with the Blades.

Top target(s): Kasper Schmeichel, Aaron Ramsdale

Tottenham Hotspur - Central defender

Ange Postecoglou needs defensive reinforcements so Spurs aren’t ruthlessly exposed when defensive injuries pop up and Romanian center back Dragusin is a key target. Trevoh Chalobah has previously been linked with Spurs too. Smart move to bring in central defenders as full backs at center back is not a long-term solution for Ange-ball.

Top target(s): Radu Dragusin, Trevoh Chalobah

West Ham United - Central striker

Like most teams, more goals is the only thing West Ham need. David Moyes needs extra quality in attack and Anthony Martial seems like a good fit for the Hammers and Moyes could get the best out of the French forward. Martial is out of contract at United this summer and his quality is undoubted but he has to be in the right team. He would be something completely different for West Ham.

Top target: Anthony Martial

Wolverhampton Wanderers - Central striker

Like Everton, Wolves are strapped for cash but Che Adams provides a cost effective solution and they tried to sign him late in the summer window.

Top target: Che Adams