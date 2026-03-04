 Skip navigation
James Milner breaks Gareth Barry’s record, sits alone atop Premier League all-time appearances leaders list

  
Published March 4, 2026 01:55 PM

James Milner’s incredible career sees the 40-year-old alone atop the all-time Premier League appearances list.

Milner came off the bench for Brighton at Brentford in late February, passing Barry to stand alone on the all-time list. Milner’s contributed to the Premier League in so many areas, including playmaking as he’s currently 10th on the all-time PL assists list just behind Mohamed Salah’s 92.

MORE — Current Premier League table

Milner’s numbers are outstanding as he’s won so much for so many teams. Some players don’t get 48 Premier League appearances in his career — Milner’s played 48 league matches against Chelsea alone.

Also remarkable? Milner’s only been sent off three times: one straight red against West Brom and the other two coming when he was shown two yellows versus Crystal Palace.

James Milner career records and stats: Where has Milner played?

The Leeds United academy product broke into the senior team in 2002 when he was 56 days shy of his 17th birthday.

He’s now played 655 times for six Premier League clubs, scoring for all of them.

Milner has 56 Premier League goals and 90 assists in league play.

James Milner Premier League appearances by club:

  1. Liverpool, 230 appearances
  2. Manchester City, 147 appearances
  3. Aston Villa, 100 appearances
  4. Newcastle United, 94 appearances
  5. Leeds United, 48 appearances
  6. Brighton, 36 appearances

James Milner’s trophy case

  • 3x Premier League winner (2 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 2x League Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 2x FA Cup winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 1x UEFA Intertoto Cup winner (Newcastle United)
  • 2x Community Shield winner (1 with Man City, 1 with Liverpool)
  • 1x Club World Cup winner (Liverpool)
  • 1x UEFA Super Cup winner (Liverpool)

Premier League all-time appearances leaders: When did James Milner catch Gareth Barry?

Brighton’s James Milner played his 653rd Premier League match in Week 26 of the 2025-26 season, appearing in the first half of the Seagulls’ match at Villa to tie Barry.

Premier League all-time appearances leaders (as of March 4, 2026)

  1. James Milner, 655
  2. Gareth Barry, 653
  3. Ryan Giggs, 632
  4. Frank Lampard, 609
  5. David James, 572
  6. Gary Speed, 535
  7. Emile Heskey, 516
  8. Mark Schwarzer, 514
  9. Jamie Carragher, 508
  10. Rio Ferdinand, 504
  11. Steven Gerrard, 504
  12. Sol Campbell, 503
  13. Peter Crouch, 501
  14. Paul Scholes, 499
  15. Jermain Defoe, 496
  16. John Terry, 492
  17. Wayne Rooney, 491
  18. Ashley Young, 485
  19. Stewart Downing, 483
  20. Michael Carrick, 481
  21. Phil Neville, 478
  22. Sylvain Distin, 469
  23. John O’Shea, 465
  24. Jordan Henderson, 458
  25. Aaron Hughes, 455
  26. Jussi Jaaskelainen, 452
  27. Shay Given, 451
  28. Brad Friedel, 450

Who’s next amongst active players? Burnley’s Kyle Walker has 437 PL appearances, James Ward-Prowse has 413, and Raheem Sterling has 396.