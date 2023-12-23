Premier League Fan Fest heading to Nashville

The Premier League Fan Fest is returning in 2024 and we’re heading to Nashville, Tennessee, with the entire Premier League Mornings Live team in The Music City for an epic weekend presented by Barclays.

Our latest Fan Fest will take place on April 6-7, 2024 and will see Rebecca Lowe, Robbie Earle, Tim Howard and Robbie Mustoe, plus plenty of special guests, based in Nashville.

This Fan Fest will be a wonderful celebration of all things Nashville, the Premier League and you, the incredible American Premier League fans.

Below are more details on the event.

Premier League Fan Fest in Nashville details