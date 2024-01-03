Premier League Power Rankings: Festive edition

The 2023-24 Premier League Power Rankings have been wild so far with so many changes and the results over the festive season kept things weird. We love it.

It’s been a crazy season, one where the best club refuses to collect the points it should while others punch above their weight.

There are a few outliers overachieving, or underachieving, as the Premier League continues to provide shocks galore up and down the table and we look to have an extremely tight title race between up to a dozen teams this season.

Below are the Power Rankings for all 20 teams based on what they showed us in Matchweeks 18-20 over the festive period and their current trajectory. Get ready for plenty of moves up and down this ranking in the weeks, and many months, to come.

Premier League Power Rankings - Weeks 18-20

The strugglers

20. Sheffield United - Even

19. Burnley - Even

18. Brentford - Down 5

17. Luton Town - Up 1

16. Everton - Down 8

The Blades lost three of four over the festive season and Chris Wilder’s side are rooted to the bottom of the table and scoring goals is a big problem. Burnley have that issue too and Vincent Kompany’s side lost three of their four games as they’re also in danger of being cut adrift in the relegation scrap. Brentford are the real worry in this section as Thomas Frank’s side have lost five on the spin as injuries have piled up and the uncertainty around whether or not Ivan Toney will return or be sold this month seems to be causing plenty of unrest. Luton keep on scrapping away and won two of their last three and should have got something from their home game against Chelsea. Everton have hit a snag in their recovery under Sean Dyche as they lost three games in a row over the festive period and their concerning 3-0 hammering at Wolves ruthlessly exposed their defensive frailties.

The scrappers

15. Crystal Palace - Even

14. Nottingham Forest - Up 3

13. Fulham - Up 1

12. Newcastle United - Down 6

11. Manchester United - Even

Roy Hodgson and Palace breathed a huge sigh of relief following their big win against Brentford as Palace finally took their chances and they should start to climb the table. What an impact new manager Nuno Espirito Santo had at Forest as they won back-to-back games against Newcastle and Man United and their new counter-attacking style perfectly suits their squad. Fulham continue to be the most baffling team in the league as they pulled off a massive win against Arsenal on New Year’s Eve and Marco Silva’s side needed that after three-straight defeats where they shipped eight goals and scored zero. Newcastle are running on fumes and Eddie Howe’s side have now lost three in a row and five of their last six as defensively they’ve lost their edge and energy levels are so low due to all of their injuries. Manchester United continue to be weird as they’ve looked okay in stages but lost at West Ham and Forest and pulled off an incredible comeback to beat Villa with changes at the top of the club set to have a big impact moving forward.

The promising bunch

10. Wolves - Up 6

9. Bournemouth - Up 3

8. Chelsea - Up 2

7. Brighton - Up 2

6. West Ham United - Up 1

Wolves are big climbers in our rankings and are one of the stories of the season with Gary O’Neil doing a great job as they beat Chelsea, Brentford and Everton over the festive period and scored nine goals doing so. How will they cope with Hwang heading to the Asia Cup? Bournemouth have been in fine form too with two wins from three and they should have got more in their one defeat at Spurs as Iraola’s high-pressing system causes opponents so many problems. Chelsea got three wins in four and although it hasn’t been pretty, that is exactly what Pochettino’s side needed to keep them in touch of the European spots as Petrovic looks a good find from MLS in goal. Brighton continue to boggle the mind as their injuries persist but Roberto De Zerbi’s side hammered Tottenham in an incredible attacking display. West Ham are boggling the mind of the big boys as back-to-back wins over Man United and Arsenal, after beating Wolves 3-0, gave David Moyes plenty of festive cheer but they must now do without Kudus, Aguerd (AFCON) and possibly Paqueta (knee injury).

The leading lights

5. Arsenal - Down 4

4. Tottenham Hotspur - Even

3. Man City - Up 2

2. Aston Villa - Even

1. Liverpool - Up 2

Oh, Arsenal, it’s happening again. Mikel Arteta’s side lost back-to-back games against West Ham and Fulham as he lamented their errors and lack of focus. The Gunners had a big chance to go top of the table over the festive period but they blew it. Big time. Tottenham continue to be the best team for neutrals to watch as Ange-ball means they go for it no matter what and they have so many injuries but are incredible in attack. Their defeat at Brighton summed up their madness and they’re about to lose plenty more players to AFCON and Heung-min Son to the Asia Cup. Even without Erling Haaland, Manchester City won the Club World Cup and returned to PL action with two-straight wins as they lurk ominously just off top spot and have a game in-hand as they look set to push hard for a fourth-straight PL title. Aston Villa had a mixed festive season but still sit second in the table, and in our rankings, as a late collapse at Man United and shaky home performances against Burnley and Sheffield United suggested Unai Emery’s side are running on empty. And in top spot we have Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp’s side could have easily beaten Arsenal, then eased past Burnley and Newcastle with some brilliant attacking displays to go three points clear atop the table. With Mohamed Salah now on AFCON duty, can Liverpool’s other attackers fill that considerable void to keep them top of the table?